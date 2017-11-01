The EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) has now launched Panopticlick 3.0, the new version of its browser privacy auditor. The update adds tests for additional trackers including ones from the "Acceptable Ads" program. That is on top of the original function of browser fingerprinting, which is pattern of visible data such as web headers, canvas attributes, cookies, scripts, and other attributes.

Check panopticlick.eff.org to test how well your own browser is or isn't protecting you.