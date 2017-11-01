Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

EFF: Panopticlick 3.0 Launched

posted by martyb on Thursday November 30, @06:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the I-see-what-YOU-did-there dept.
Security

canopic jug writes:

The EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) has now launched Panopticlick 3.0, the new version of its browser privacy auditor. The update adds tests for additional trackers including ones from the "Acceptable Ads" program. That is on top of the original function of browser fingerprinting, which is pattern of visible data such as web headers, canvas attributes, cookies, scripts, and other attributes.

Check panopticlick.eff.org to test how well your own browser is or isn't protecting you.

Original Submission


«  Viagra to be Sold Over-the-Counter in the UK
EFF: Panopticlick 3.0 Launched | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.