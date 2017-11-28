17/11/30/0229222 story
posted by martyb on Thursday November 30, @09:35AM
from the whatever-will-they-do-with-the-one-billion-leftover-apples? dept.
From a Western Digital press release:
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today at the 7th RISC-V Workshop that the company intends to lead the industry transition toward open, purpose-built compute architectures. In his keynote address, Western Digital's Chief Technology Officer Martin Fink expressed the company's commitment to [...] transitioning its own consumption of processors – over one billion cores per year – to RISC-V.

(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 30, @11:02AM
