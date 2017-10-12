from the Epic-Fail? dept.
Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has filed a lawsuit against a 14-year-old boy who used cheating software for Fortnite Battle Royale and uploaded a video to YouTube showing others how to use it. The boy filed a DMCA counterclaim after Epic Games tried (successfully) to take down his video, and then uploaded a second video doubling down on the cheating (here is a third intact video from the YouTuber explaining the situation, 7m16s). The original video was ultimately removed and resulted in a "strike" against the YouTuber's account. The boy's mother has filed a letter with the Eastern District Court of North Carolina blasting the lawsuit and asking for it to be dismissed. She says that Epic Games failed to bind underage users with the EULA for their free-to-play game and claims that she did not give parental consent for her son to play the game. She also points out that the software in question is easily obtainable online and that her son did not modify the game with his own code:
Epic Games, the game developer of the massively popular Fortnite survival shooter, now finds itself at the center of a heated debate around the ethics of punishing cheaters after filing a lawsuit against a 14-year-old boy. In response, the boy's mother filed a legal note tearing down Epic's lawsuit and calling for it to be thrown out. The ensuing debate has been fierce, with some praising Epic and others decrying the legal measures as excessive and heartless, suggesting this case could become a touchstone for how game developers of highly competitive online titles handle cheaters and licensing agreement violations in the future.
[...] Epic, which has banned cheaters only to see them develop more robust workarounds, has responded by suing both distributors of the software and, now it seems, at least one user of it. Suing an individual user instead of simply banning them is an unorthodox and controversial move because it echoes the misguided actions of the music recording industry in its attempt to crackdown on piracy. That parallel was only further cemented by the note submitted by the 14-year-old's mother in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
[...] "This particular lawsuit arose as a result of the defendant filing a DMCA counterclaim to a takedown notice on a YouTube video that exposed and promoted Fortnite Battle Royale cheats and exploits," Epic told The Verge in a statement. "Under these circumstances, the law requires that we file suit or drop the claim. Epic is not okay with ongoing cheating or copyright infringement from anyone at any age. As stated previously, we take cheating seriously, and we'll pursue all available options to make sure our games are fun, fair, and competitive for players."
Here's some analysis from a copyright attorney (10m53s, starts at 5m45s). He is not impressed with the mom's letter.
(Score: 4, Funny) by coolgopher on Thursday November 30, @12:59PM
Epic fail.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday November 30, @01:23PM (2 children)
On the one hand, cheaters screw up games like this for everyone else.
On the other hand, young teens cheat, that's just life. Suing a 14yo is just begging for the Streisand Effect.
On the gripping hand, WTF is so hard about building some actual security into your multiplayer game?
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Thursday November 30, @01:48PM (1 child)
The fact that computers are way better at (some aspects of) video games: Either you have to take over players' computers to stop them from using an aimbot, or you ban them for "aiming too well".
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @02:09PM
The worst part is when you're 14 and don't cheat, but get banned because your reflexes are too good so everyone else thinks you're cheating. Aka why I don't play fps anymore (also controllers suck and the multiplayer community is on consoles).
(Score: 3, Informative) by Virindi on Thursday November 30, @02:03PM
So from what I can gather, there are two parts to this. First, a video DMCA takedown'd of him cheating. Second, a claim that he developed the cheat.
For point one, it is pretty clear to me that the video should count as fair use or even as a new work. I love how the discussion assumes that the company that makes a game has some kind of right to absolute control over any footage of someone playing it.
The other part of the claim, that the kid developed the cheat (and thus damaged their sales), is a different question and doesn't have much to do with the display of the video....but the two are being mixed together. This is probably because the second claim is going to be much harder to prove and seems unlikely.
Bottom line, the publisher is using a stretched copyright claim on the video as a smokescreen to lay on a bunch of unprovable other claims. But as is typical with the little guy, the mom and kid probably can't afford a legal defense for this, so their response is just ridiculous. Too bad.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 30, @02:12PM
I remember years ago when Modern Warfare had been out for 3-4 months. I suddenly started dieing much more frequently and, watching the kill cams, it was obvious some people were using wall hacks and aimbots. Posted about it on the MW3 message board and got flamed mercilessly. "OMG quit blaming your poor play on hackers!" "MW3 is the most secure game ever developed, no way can it be hacked!" etc etc etc.
I've been doing multiplayer from the beginning and I know how to spot cheaters. Turns out I was right too, a few months later people were constantly bitching about cheaters.
I hate cheaters and, if I had the skillz, when I detected one I would brick their platform.
