MIT Engineers Create a Faster 3D Printer

posted by martyb on Thursday November 30, @05:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the waiting-for-the-high-speed-3-D-copier-machine dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

MIT's new desktop 3D printer technology increases speeds up to 10x

[A] team of engineers at MIT have shown off a 3D printer capable of creating builds up to 10 times the speed of their consumer counterparts. According to the team, objects that take around an hour to print on conventional systems are done in a matter of minutes.

The system is built around FDM — the same technology used in most desktop 3D printers, which deposits melted plastic layers to build up a structure. MIT made some key tweaks to the print head in order to speed things up, including a screw mechanism that feeds filaments through at higher speeds by getting a tighter grip on the plastic than the traditional pinch wheel model.

The print head also added a laser near the new mechanism capable of melting the plastic much more quickly. Those pieces were coupled with a speedier gantry capable of moving the print head at a higher speed in line with the upgraded print speed.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 30, @06:16PM (1 child)

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday November 30, @06:16PM (#603555) Journal

    Pick Two

    --
    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @06:30PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @06:30PM (#603564)

    Sounds like they've simply borrowed ideas from injection molding, is there anything really new and interesting they thought of?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @06:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @06:45PM (#603576)

      :-D

(1)