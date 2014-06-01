from the cat-and-mouse dept.
Over the years, Plex has grown from a relatively simple home media server into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse. Notable feature additions include streaming personalized news, the ability to operate entirely in the cloud instead of on your server, and a full-fledged DVR. Now that DVR has gotten even more powerful, adding a new feature to automatically remove commercials, which was spotted by Cord Cutters News.
The feature was added in an update the Plex team pushed out over the weekend. While most of the update was focused on fixing bugs, this new feature was also included. You'll need to manually enable the feature by heading into your Plex DVR settings and finding the option, labeled "Remove Commercials."
You may not want to turn the feature on immediately without looking into reports from other users. The description in the settings warns that while the feature will attempt to automatically locate and remove commercials, this could potentially take a long time and cause high CPU usage. If you're running your Plex server on a powerful computer, this may not be an issue, but if you're running it on an old laptop, you might want to hold off.
Source: https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/plex-dvr-removes-commercials/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Thursday November 30, @07:36PM
How does this program determine what is a commercial, and what is desired content? As an extreme example, will you be able to record this movie [imdb.com] with that feature enabled?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @07:43PM (1 child)
And, I don't have to pay a subscription fee to use it.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday November 30, @08:16PM
More than a decade ago. And it worked nearly perfectly.
The irony is there's nothing really new on TV in the last decade so I've mostly stopped watching. My wife still watches Survivor and The Amazing Race.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday November 30, @07:54PM (1 child)
You might laugh but there are enough people who enjoy reading junk mail to keep big companies operating.
"Do you know why direct mail offers always say 'BUY NOW! DON'T DELAY!'?" -- Dave Johnson [seeingtheforest.com]
"No. Why?" -- Me
"Because it works."
It's known as a call to action. Business websites are advised to place a call to action near the top of every page on their website. My own call to action [soggy.jobs] solicits donations. Before that it solicited inlinks.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday November 30, @08:05PM
Let's try …
MODERATE THIS POST UP! DON'T DELAY!
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
