UK age verification legislation will lead to a porn habit database (archive)
The country is eager to protect children from porn. It's a worthy goal, mind you, given that research shows that exposing kids to porn can be damaging. Unfortunately, it's a quixotic goal, given that porn is impossible to block. Nevertheless, the UK is now on the brink of creating a database of the country's porn habits.
It also seems poised to hand the age verification piece of that puzzle over to an outfit that Vice refers to as "the shady company that controls the majority of free porn tube sites." That company is called MindGeek. Vice likens it to the Walmart of porn. Britain's leading obscenity lawyer, Myles Jackman, says it supposedly owns about 90% of tube sites on the internet, and it didn't get that way by making friends in the industry.
[...] And now, MindGeek, the WalMart of porn, is getting ready to become even more filthy rich by having maneuvered itself into the position of becoming gatekeeper for consumers of porn, be they adults or kids who don't know how to use a virtual private network (VPN). It's not a done deal quite yet, but MindGeek has had several conversations with officials. It's also currently pushing its own age verification platform, AgeID. If selected, Britons could be dealing with AgeID as the principal gate between themselves and their porn.
French porn star piqued over Macron's desire to crackdown on X-rated films
A star of French porn films has challenged President Emmanuel Macron to meet with him and female porn actresses after France's leader aroused his anger by linking the porn industry to violence against women and inequality. Manuel Ferrara was furious over the president's speech at the weekend which outlined his plan to tackle violence against women and ensure equality between the sexes. According to Macron pornography makes women "an object of humiliation" and that action needs to be taken because porn films are now so widely watched among school children.
Ferrara hit back on Twitter and invited the president to discuss the issue. "I am involved in this industry that you are trying to demonize by making this kind of remark. I am ready to sit down with you and discuss a topic that by all accounts you know nothing about. I'm waiting for your call!" In an interview with France Inter radio the porn star continued to criticize the president saying he found his remark "shocking". "He demonizes the porn industry and is jumping to conclusions (faire un amalgame). It's the same with video games. It's like saying 'a teenager who plays Call of Duty is going to pick up a gun and kill everyone in his school'."
[...] On Saturday Macron announced his plan to extend the powers of France's broadcasting regulator CSA to cover X-rated films as well as launch an awareness campaign on pornography in secondary schools. "The CSA plays an indispensable role in regulating audiovisual content everywhere and stopping the most undignified behavior becoming a form of tacit propaganda," said the president. "Today we do not regulate access to video games, internet content and pornographic content that is increasingly available."
Also at BBC and Reason (archive).
(Score: 4, Funny) by isostatic on Thursday November 30, @08:50PM (1 child)
A generation of teenagers will learn how to set up VPNs, a valuable life skill
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 30, @09:39PM
Bad news. Too many people start using VPNs they'll soon go the way of net neutrality.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday November 30, @08:51PM (1 child)
Change title to Private National Porn Habits Database.
Who's gonna buy Mindgeek first? Google or Facebook?
(Score: 3, Funny) by isostatic on Thursday November 30, @09:00PM
Disney
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @08:53PM (3 children)
Britain is a place that to me is too stupid to survive.
Guns bad: Ban Guns
Now Knives Bad: Ban Knives
Now Spoons Bad: Ban Spoons
Now Muslim Bad: RELIGION OF PEACE YOU ISLAMOPHOBE!
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday November 30, @09:05PM (1 child)
Spoons aren't banned, neither are knives (for adults)
There's an argument Weatherspoons should be banned for crimes against beer, but that's about as serious as nationalising greggs.
(Score: 1, Troll) by turgid on Thursday November 30, @09:13PM
I boycott Wetherspoon's because they supported Brexit. I boycott Amazon because they abuse their staff, and I've never used Uber.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @09:05PM
lolwut [bbc.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Thursday November 30, @08:54PM (1 child)
Well, the best thing to do is to get a hold of the cabinet members' IDs and use the exclusively for porn site IDs (*)
It is data noise when you limit the number of IDs used and it would be simple to use one single IDs for all those accesses for everyone. If it is blocked, then you simply take the next and the next and the next. Let the cat and mouse game commence.
(*) that will show, once and for all, that the leaders of the country are fucked.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 30, @09:12PM
I absolutely love this idea. Enough that I'm going to start using a VPN endpoint in the UK for all my porn browsing needs.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday November 30, @09:30PM (2 children)
So this is the wedge they will use to make mandatory online identification a reality. UK is lost.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @09:39PM (1 child)
First they came for the wankers...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 30, @09:48PM
Doesn't work. Everybody's a wanker, health permitting.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday November 30, @09:40PM
Good luck. I've never logged into any porn site, or paid one, ever. I come from an older generation that had to fight for porn. If you were 10 years old and had a page torn out of a Playboy/Hustler, it was akin to searching for gold and finding it. Paying some place for it? Honestly, going into one of those places just seems weird when you can get everything you need to get off on the Internet, for free, anonymously.
It's too easy these days anyways. I don't have to work for hardcore porn. Just look at an RSS feed from my favorite private tracker, load up what looks interesting, and then watch it after it automatically downloads to my computer.
If I didn't want to pirate, there are literally tons (measured in hard drive weight) of amateur pictures out there. Plenty of exhibitionists rejoiced when they found the Internet, and were very eager to let the rest of us know.
Logging in for porn. How quaint :)
