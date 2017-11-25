from the Pop-Up...-Store dept.
Pop-up stores are all the rage, but Pornhub's shop in New York City is offering something... unique. If you visit its just-opened location on 70 Wooster Street, you'll see a bed with a camera that livestreams directly to the porn giant's website. No, you can't get away with what normally happens on a bed at Pornhub, but you are encouraged to "interact" with the camera. And let's be honest: this is probably your best shot at appearing live on a porn site without having to explain a surprise career move.
The store itself (which, unsurprisingly, is adults-only) is also notable as Pornhub's retail debut. And it's mostly about fashion. You'll see some sex toys and "aphrodisiac herbs," but most of the wares are either self-branded clothing or apparel from Pornhub's partners. The company knowingly set up shop next to high fashion brands, in fact. While no one would confuse the porn purveyor with its haute couture neighbors, the company clearly wants to be taken seriously.
If you're curious enough to step inside, the New York pop-up will be open until December 20th. There will also be a "holiday-themed" store in Milan, Italy before long.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/11/25/pornhub-store-includes-livestreaming-bed-camera/
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 30, @11:57PM (1 child)
> No, you can't get away with what normally happens on a bed at Pornhub
Why not? The store is adults-only. If nobody is getting paid, triggering the usual legal mess, why not get free content ? I'm sure even with a bunch of rules, they'd still get takers...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 01, @12:46AM
The same way they shut down G.G. Allin shows -- health-code violations (in his case, flinging feces and other bodily fluids all over the place). It's probably a zoning issue more than anything else. If they wanted to go that route then they'd probably have to get a lawyer to investigate a dedicated private residence or willing hotel.
It is obvious that a lot of porn shoots take place in hotel rooms, but did the crew receive the hotel's permission? If so, was it a full-on NDA or nudge-nudge wink-wink from a sympathetic insider?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 01, @12:37AM (1 child)
a fellow homeless guy that I met a while back told me that he acted in A Movie Of Ill Repute with three women.
I assert that there is a countably infinite number of pr0n movies, and even more still photos.
And why?
A man cannot walk down the street these days without tripping over two or more people fucking on camera.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 01, @12:48AM
So, seen in the background are public parks, truck stops and other rest areas, highway underpasses?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 01, @12:37AM
... and tried on a REAL straightjacket.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
