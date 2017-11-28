from the become-a-plumber dept.
Automation could wipe out 375-800 million jobs globally in the next 13 years, including 16-54 million in the U.S. But don't worry, there's a new job waiting for you:
The McKinsey Global Institute cautions that as many as 375 million workers will need to switch occupational categories by 2030 due to automation.
[...] "The model where people go to school for the first 20 years of life and work for the next 40 or 50 years is broken," Susan Lund, a partner for the McKinsey Global Institute and co-author of the report, told CNN Tech. "We're going to have to think about learning and training throughout the course of your career."
[...] "The dire predictions that robots are taking our jobs are overblown," Lund said. "Yes, work will be automated, [but] there will be enough jobs for everyone in most areas." The authors don't expect automation will displace jobs involving managing people, social interactions or applying expertise. Gardeners, plumbers, child and elder-care workers are among those facing less risk from automation.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday November 30, @04:05PM (7 children)
So people who don't like spending all day talking to people and interacting socially are just screwed and should just off themselves?
It seems like introverts are going to have a very hard time in the future unless they can become programmers (until that becomes automated...).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 30, @04:16PM (2 children)
Here's how much interaction a plumber needs. Arrive at customer's residence. Hear their (possibly bullshit) explanation. Examine the broken toilet, sink, washing machine, etc. Do the 5-30 minute fix, recommend replacement, etc. Give them the bill and leave. With some basic human interaction mixed in there. Probably similar for gardeners, although it might be harder for some of the gardener hustlers to find work compared to plumbers who will always have work.
Become a plumber, and you can become a millionaire. Create a plumber robot, and you can become a billionaire.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 30, @04:28PM (1 child)
Dude, I've been a plumber and you're on the crack. Nothing about plumbing is ever routine. Well, okay, maybe a tenth of the jobs don't have some fucked up aspect to them but they're very much the exception. Until you can convince humanity that it shouldn't have the house it wants but should instead have some cookie cutter piece of shit built from materials more homogenized in quality than NASA grade parts, robots will not be able to do plumbing with any reliability whatsoever.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 30, @04:50PM
I didn't say that robot plumbers were viable. My point is that great social interaction isn't needed. The customer just wants the stuff fixed.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 30, @04:20PM (1 child)
Nope. You entirely missed the point. Interpersonal activity won't be automated away because it requires human thought. Ditto plumbing for both social and non-social reasons. If you want job security, learn to do something that requires you use your brain. No, I don't mean white-collar work; I mean anything that needs a human around to make a judgment call when shit goes sideways.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 30, @05:00PM
You mean the one person who can flip the switch to shut down ALL robots if things go badly.
Yes, that person will have a job. Lucky him.
Everyone else will starve. He will be the last surviving human. But I suppose the V'GER planet had to get started somehow.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 30, @05:03PM (1 child)
It seems like introverts are going to have a very hard time in the future
You don't know what an introvert is. An introvert isn't someone who's antisocial. It's someone who can't deal with social relationships more than a set number of hours per day, and needs time to disconnect and be on their own the rest of the time.
I'm an introvert. I do - and indeed enjoy - socializing with others. But after 10 to 12 hours of socializing, I'm fed up with humanity and I want to be left alone until the next day. Yet my employers, colleagues and friends think I'm a great guy to be around, and I'm the life of the party. It's just that when the party lasts too long, I typically find an excuse to disappear and go home. I can do longer, but I don't enjoy it.
So no, in a hypothetical people-focused job market, introverts won't fare any worse than their extrovert counterparts.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday November 30, @05:10PM
You don't know what an introvert is. An introvert isn't someone who's antisocial. It's someone who can't deal with social relationships more than a set number of hours per day, and needs time to disconnect and be on their own the rest of the time.
I know full well what an introvert is, and you're absolutely correct in your definition. I don't see how that contradicts my prior assertion: introverts don't want jobs where they have to be social all day long. Some introverts can handle more hours of socializing than others; if you can happily handle 10-12 hours, that's really quite a lot. Others don't feel comfortable spending even 8 hours chatting with people, so a full-time job full of constant socializing is not going to make them very happy. I certainly never meant to imply that introverts want to be hermits with zero social interaction ever. Personally, I'd be miserable. I like some social interaction here and there like any normal person, but a full and constant 8 hours of it, day in and day out? No thanks.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 30, @04:58PM
There was a coal miner. The coal mine closed.1
So he got a job as an assembly line worker at an automobile maker.
Then his job was replaced by a robot.
So he became a truck driver, because those trucks aren't going to drive themselves. No weigh ever.
I saw a YouTube video yesterday evening. A diesel truck mechanic describing his belief that he and fellow mechanics will be out of a job in ten to fifteen years if the Tesla truck becomes predominant. No transmission. No oil changes. Nuclear explosion proof windshield. No engine work. No broken cooling hoses. Maybe tire replacements. Possibly greaseless wheels not requiring lube. He also expressed the idea that EVs might similarly imperil auto mechanics jobs. He was excited about the tech, but realistic about the future.
Probably pr0n star jobs are safe from automation, for now. At least in places such as uncanny valley.
And of course, software developers perpetually believe they cannot be replaced. No weigh ever.
1but I hear coal mines are coming back, like disco! we'll clean the coal and then burn it
