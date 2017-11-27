from the need-to-drive-waymo-miles dept.
Waymo racks up 4 million self-driven miles
Waymo continues to press its lead in terms of actual miles driven on roads, which is potentially the most important metric out there when it comes to building successful autonomous driving technology. The Alphabet-owned company that began life as Google's self-driving car project around a decade ago now has 4 million miles driven autonomously on roads.
That 4 million miles represents the self-driving effort of Waymo's entire test fleet, covering its original autonomous vehicles all the way up to its current driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivans, which are actually now testing on Arizona public roads, right alongside everyday human drivers, with no safety driver behind the wheel at all.
In simulations, Waymo's bots have driven 2.5 billion "virtual miles".
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 01, @03:42AM
Early on, people were telling us how safe autonomous cars would be - but they had no statistics to back them up. 4 million miles isn't a lot - actually, it isn't even much - but they BEGIN to mean something. Around 20 million miles, we can actually start taking the numbers seriously. How many accidents, how many deaths, how many injuries, how much property damage, etc, etc - just like the insuarance companies measure people's driving. There is sure to be a difference, but what differences, and how significant those differences are remains to be seen.
More importantly, how quickly do the engineers and developers react to new data and mishaps? I remember the story of one of those semi-autonomous cars almost backing over a pedestrian while parking. The explanation that the car didn't have pedestrian sensing features was pretty damned lame. If they advertised the vehicle as self-parking, then you EXPECT the car to be able to park itself, without running over some nitwit standing in the way.
Real life conditions in the real world, with many millions of miles of real life driving is what will sell autonomous cars. Test conditions on sheltered tracks mean almost nothing.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This