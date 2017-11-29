from the not-an-essential-relationship dept.
Andy Rubin has taken a leave of absence from Essential Products following the disclosure of the circumstances of his departure from Google:
Essential founder and CEO Andy Rubin has taken a leave of absence from his new company for "personal reasons" following a report on the circumstances of his 2014 departure from Google. According to The Information, Rubin left Google shortly after an investigation found that he had maintained an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman who worked under him and filed a complaint to HR.
The nature of that relationship isn't detailed in the report, and Rubin's spokesperson Mike Sitrick denies the connection. "Any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual," Sitrick tells The Information. "Mr. Rubin was never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since." Rubin is said to have told Essential employees of his leave of absence on Monday after The Information informed Sitrick of its story.
The Information's information about the matter is not extensive. Here is the important paragraph:
Google initiated its investigation after an employee complained to the company's Human Resources division about her relationship with Mr. Rubin, according to three people familiar with the matter. The people declined to elaborate on the specific nature of the woman's complaint against Mr. Rubin.
Essential Products released a high-end Android smartphone in May and will release a "smart" speaker later this year.
Update: Here is Essential's Bi-weekly AMA where they basically assured users that the company is still operating, business as usual.