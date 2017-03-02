Stories
The Spying Condom With Full Telemetry Is Here!

posted by martyb on Friday December 01, @06:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the strange-olympics dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Finally, the invention I wanted all my life has come to pass:

"A British company has released the first pictures of a 'smart condom' which collects very intimate data about the sex life of anyone brave enough to wear it.

The device is called the i.Con and can detect STIs as well as sending data about a sex session straight to the wearer's smartphone.

British Condoms said its 'revolutionary wearable tech for the bedroom' measures the number of calories burned during intercourse, the speed of a man's thrusts, how long he lasts and even what positions are used.

The condom firm said its invention would help men see how they 'stack up to other people from around the world'."

[...] The smart condom is a small band which fits around the bottom of a man's willy, which means wearers will still need to strap on a normal condom to get full protection.

It is waterproof and features a band that's 'extraordinarily flexible to ensure maximum comfort for all sizes'.

Bizarrely, it even lights up to provide illumination for both partners' nether regions.

Now, we can all compete in the Direct International Comparison Kinetics. Hooray. ;)

http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/28/worlds-first-spy-condom-collects-intimate-data-during-sex-and-tells-men-whether-their-performance-is-red-hot-or-a-total-flop-7116049/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday December 01, @06:26PM

    by DannyB (5839) on Friday December 01, @06:26PM (#603991)

    Q. I am concerned that this might be less secure than other internet connected devices?
    A. Don't worry! This device meets the same high standards as other IoT devices!

    Q. I am concerned that my personal information might become public?
    A. Don't worry! You won't find your personal data exposed in a public share on the internet. We promise! You won't find it!

    Q. I am concerned about how tightly this might be attached to the base of the appendage and how uncomfortable it might be?
    A. Don't worry! You won't feel a thing once the appendage falls off!

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Snotnose on Friday December 01, @06:27PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday December 01, @06:27PM (#603993)

    Wonder when Apple will buy them, they're good at screwing their users.

    /ducks

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday December 01, @06:40PM

      by DannyB (5839) on Friday December 01, @06:40PM (#604000)

      Product name would need to have a leading lowercase letter I. But I see your subject line. Although it should end with an "ed" suffix.

      It would also need to use proprietary protocols and connectors that only work with Apple products.

