It's also the first indication that the future of driving will be chockablock with advertising. We're used to seeing ads on the side of the road while driving, or hearing commercials on our radios. But the idea that brands will be competing for space on the screens inside our vehicles — or on the windshields of the vehicles themselves — may not sit well with some people, especially if they aren't afforded a chance to block or mute these ads. It might be too early to start worrying about the manipulation of self-driving cars to sell us more stuff, but that doesn't mean advertisers aren't already devising ways to do just that.

[...] "Get ready for your car to become yet another 'screen' where publishers and advertisers compete for your attention," says a new report from Forrester Research entitled "Autonomous Vehicles Will Reshape the Global Economy" (via MarTech Today). "Don't be surprised," the report warns, "when you start to see big brands sponsoring your rides: 'This trip is brought to you by the champagne of beers — Miller High Life.'"