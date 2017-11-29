from the Hello-Mr.-Yakamoto dept.
Intel wants to make your autonomous car rides more entertaining
To that end, Intel announced on Wednesday at the 2017 LA Auto Show that it will partner with Warner Bros. to develop "in-cabin, immersive experiences in autonomous vehicle (AV) settings," according to the company's press release. They're calling it the AV Entertainment Experience. Essentially, not only will passengers be able to watch movies, TV shows or play games on their mobile devices while their autonomous vehicles are driving, they'll eventually engage with fully immersive VR and AR experiences as well.
So get ready for the advertising:
It's also the first indication that the future of driving will be chockablock with advertising. We're used to seeing ads on the side of the road while driving, or hearing commercials on our radios. But the idea that brands will be competing for space on the screens inside our vehicles — or on the windshields of the vehicles themselves — may not sit well with some people, especially if they aren't afforded a chance to block or mute these ads. It might be too early to start worrying about the manipulation of self-driving cars to sell us more stuff, but that doesn't mean advertisers aren't already devising ways to do just that.
[...] "Get ready for your car to become yet another 'screen' where publishers and advertisers compete for your attention," says a new report from Forrester Research entitled "Autonomous Vehicles Will Reshape the Global Economy" (via MarTech Today). "Don't be surprised," the report warns, "when you start to see big brands sponsoring your rides: 'This trip is brought to you by the champagne of beers — Miller High Life.'"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 01, @11:48PM
VR in a car and blocknig the windshield only make me think of one thing: motion sickness.
And then being able to directly associate that feeling with whatever brand's blocking my view of the road ...
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday December 02, @12:09AM (1 child)
Subject contains comment.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday December 02, @12:31AM
Play Desert Bus and just ignore other cars and people!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday December 02, @12:31AM
Driving along in a car I don't quite trust, wondering if I'm gonna die today, cracking walnuts in my sphincter. All the while watching ads for insurance to cover my funeral costs.
Yeah, think I'll keep my car for another, oh, actuarial tables say on average 15 years. Family history says 30 years, personal habits say 5 years.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday December 02, @12:45AM
"Car stopped. Walmart parking lot. Please click yes to purchase Campbell soup now with your credit card to resume ride, or scan barcode of any General Mills Foods product to continue your ride. The person living at your destinations, which Facebook tell us is your date according to your 200 messages exchanged, purchased Oreo Cookies, Victoria's Secret underwear, and whipped cream today. How about you buy our products now instead of wasting time?"
