Elon Musk to Compete for High-Speed Rail Loop in Chicago

posted by martyb on Friday December 01, @09:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the underground-economy dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Elon Musk wants to take his train to Chicago.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday that his Boring Company would compete to design, fund, build and operate a high-speed loop connecting O'Hare Airport with downtown Chicago.

Musk's statement came after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel asked for proposals to build and operate a high-speed rail line that will whisk passengers from the airport to downtown in 20 minutes or fewer, cutting travel times in half. Contractors will also have to figure out how to finance it without taxpayer dollars, Emanuel said.

The L already connects O'Hare and Midway airports to downtown Chicago.

Original Submission


