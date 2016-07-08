from the say-it-often-enough-and-people-will-tend-to-believe-you dept.
I used natural language processing techniques to analyze net neutrality comments submitted to the FCC from April-October 2017, and the results were disturbing.
NY Attorney General Schneiderman estimated that hundreds of thousands of Americans' identities were stolen and used in spam campaigns that support repealing net neutrality. My research found at least 1.3 million fake pro-repeal comments, with suspicions about many more. In fact, the sum of fake pro-repeal comments in the proceeding may number in the millions. In this post, I will point out one particularly egregious spambot submission, make the case that there are likely many more pro-repeal spambots yet to be confirmed, and estimate the public position on net neutrality in the "organic" public submissions.
The author's key findings:
- One pro-repeal spam campaign used mail-merge to disguise 1.3 million comments as unique grassroots submissions.
- There were likely multiple other campaigns aimed at injecting what may total several million pro-repeal comments into the system.
- It's highly likely that more than 99% of the truly unique comments³ were in favor of keeping net neutrality.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday December 02, @09:09AM
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:14AM
Parent is not een a real homeless
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:14AM
... a lot of people seem to think interference with the Internet is the proper role of government.
Fuck off.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Saturday December 02, @09:28AM
And you seem to think that ISPs should be able to double and triple charge for the same bits, favor/censor what their customers can see or do on the Internet and spy on your internet traffic.

Fuck off.
Fuck off.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:30AM
There's no way you can deduce that from my comment.
Try again.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday December 02, @09:37AM
I most certainly can. Your comment clearly implies just that.
That's all you get, troll. Find your dinner somewhere else.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:39AM
Nope, no double-billing. My payment for my traffic to and from Soylent News and Soylent News' payment for their traffic to and from me is NOT "double-charging for the same bits", primarily because there is not yet a Omniunicorp Internet Service Company. Charging each Internet participant - client OR server - a fee for bandwidth used is the standard way of conducting business regarding moving data around via the Internet.
With "common carrier" status, ISPs effectively are dumb pipes. Else I'd expect to see a lot of AOL execs dragged off to prison for all the kiddie porn that must have touched their networks.
Do you own a cellphone? Do you pay taxes? Then you've got much more serious problems between your personal homing beacon and the NSA than with scare stories involving ISPs with effective government monopolies that you seem to want to more heavily embeded with government.
You pay for own Internet bill. Don't try to freeload off me by claiming Net Neutrality is good, when in fact it's only good for the traffic hog that doesn't want to pay the actual price for the service he's using.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday December 02, @09:50AM
That's not at all what I'm talking about. And I (and half the sane people on the 'net) have been over this time and time again. I'm not going to explain it to you again. You're either misinformed, a shill or just plain stupid to believe such lies.
Right. And the way the fucktards at the FCC are going to do away with all that is to reclassify iSPs out of common carrier status. That's what the entire discussion about net neutrality hinges on. You obviously have no clue what you're blathering on about.
Shill or moron. I still can't tell.
Those are other very important issues that need to be addressed. But they have nothing to do with the current discussion.
I don't freeload off anyone, asshole. I can pretty much guarantee that the ISP I use is not the ISP you use. And I don't use Netfucks or any of that other streaming garbage that the ISPs have been extorting in an effort to raise barriers to competition for their cable programming.
Yep, A shill and a moron. If you ever expect to get paid by those assholes, you really need to up your game. Your "arguments" are weak and easily refuted by these little things called "facts." You should try them some time.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:52AM
Oooh, ooh, I know this game! "You're wrong and are a big doo-doo head."
What a productive discussion!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:26AM
Perhaps someone with significant media reach provided a template for interested people to use, since the overwhelming majority of people seem to dislike writing letters these days.
It couldn't possibly be that the idea of paying extra for my Internet connection so that my extra fees go to my neighbor to keep the visible pricetag on his Netflix subscription low...
It couldn't possibly be that tying a technological wonder such as the Internet to a corrupt, criminal, bloated, inefficient, uncaring, and effectively mandatory bureaucracy called the United States federal government might be considered by many as a horrific idea...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:30AM
Isn't that a lot like the last result of Saddam Hussein's election?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday December 02, @09:34AM
There have been numerous (aside from this guy's analysis) analyses which clearly show the use of spambots to send these messages. What's more many of these analyses actually contacted the purported posters of these automated comments and found out that most didn't even know what net neutrality was and didn't post any comments at all.
I'm not going to do the work for you. You can find them yourself in seconds with a quick search.
If you're unwilling to do so, you're either being deliberately obtuse, are a shill for the ISPs or just plain dumb.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday December 02, @09:50AM
I would say that was probably true on BOTH sides.
I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday December 02, @09:40AM
Random samplings of the people who supposedly submitted anti-neutrality comments have been contacted and turned out to have never sent a comment. In some cases they didn't know what net neutrality was. So no, it's definitely a case of fake comments being fraudulently submitted,
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday December 02, @09:49AM
So you say.
Who did the calling? You?
How many were contacted.
Did anyone call those in favor and do similar checks? Was that you?
This wasn't a vote. There was nothing saying it was illegal to comment more than once on either side of the issue.
Don't waste your time trying to count angels dancing on the head of a pin.
I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @09:48AM
You're overpaying for your Internet connection so that established, monopolistic ISPs can have profit margins exceeding 90%. Also, data is data regardless of who your neighbor is using his Internet to communicate with, so it's not the business of the ISP and that's not why your Internet bill is high. Not to mention, ISPs have taken massive amounts of taxpayer money saying they would expand and/or upgrade their infrastructure and then failed to live up to their promises. But yeah, these ISPs are just angels who want to save you money somehow.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday December 02, @09:45AM
People have been hacking write-in campaigns since the Pleistocene. It used to be they handed you a letter and a stamp and an envelope and told you to sign it and mail it. Half the people kept the stamp and the envelope, and tossed the letter.
Now it costs exactly nothing. So everybody will click a button to submit a pre-constructed text email, which is given exactly the weight it deserves when it floods in to an inbox somewhere.
If we NEVER get internet voting, it will be too soon. Anyone who thinks that would ever be trustworthy needs a bitchslap of monumental proportions.
The whole public comment thing was a farce from the day it originated. There's no reason to act all indignant when it goes bad. It was never intended to go well. It was to make you feel good, and shut up and go away.
The analysis in TFA is almost as trustworthy as the public comments:
One Mail Merge was detected on the bad side.
Likely others on the bad side.
Highly Likely none on the good side.
Really?
I've always had this sig.
