from the we've-got-the-power dept.
Apple will reportedly design its own power management chips (archive) for new iPhones within 1-2 years. The news sent shares of Dialog Semiconductor plummeting:
Apple's long-term plans to cut dependence on suppliers to boost its semiconductor capabilities have been widely-flagged as it consolidates its production chain to better compete with its rivals. But these plans may have claimed a victim, with Dialog shares down 19.16% soon after these exclusive plans were revealed on Nikkei Asian Review. They were down 17.58% at 13:59GMT.
The main power management chip controls an iPhone's charging function, battery management, and energy consumption. "Based on Apple's current plan, they are set to replace partially, or around half of its power management chips to go into iPhones by itself starting next year," said the source. Another person said Apple was indeed developing its own power management chips for iPhones but the time frame was less certain and could be delayed to 2019.
Apple's main power management chips for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch are now exclusively designed and made by Dialog, according to Credit Suisse. Apple accounted for 74% of Dialog's revenue in 2016. Power management chips are one of the most crucial and expensive components after core processors, modems and memory chips.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday December 02, @12:47PM
Power Management IC. Programming it was dirt simple. As a software guy I can't tell you if it's easy or hard to design from a hardware standpoint.
What's cool about it is it has several independent power supplies in it (number varies based on the model). Don't need the display? Turn it off. Don't need the radio? Turn it off. Don't need the CPU? Turn it off.
The power button was wired to the PMIC, when you activate the phone the PMIC fires up the CPU. The PMIC also had a programmable timer to wake the phone up every n milliseconds for the whole "Hey base station, got anything for me?" routine.
