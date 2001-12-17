Some of the world's most traditional wineries can't resist a reboot.

We've explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity to Silicon Valley and the fact that many executives have used their tech-boom bucks to invest in Napa and Sonoma wineries.

But it's a whole other story in Europe, where centuries of tradition mean that wine is for the most part made according to good ol' fashioned approaches—especially in exclusive vineyards.

Now, Decanter magazine reports that perhaps the world's most prestigious wine-maker, Château Mouton Rothschild, is giving robots a shot. At its Château Clerc Milon estate, it's been carrying out tests with a robot called TED, pictured above, which roams around on wheels to cultivate soil and uproot weeds.