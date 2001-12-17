Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 03, @12:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the vintners-will-whine dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

Wine Robots:

Some of the world's most traditional wineries can't resist a reboot.

We've explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity to Silicon Valley and the fact that many executives have used their tech-boom bucks to invest in Napa and Sonoma wineries.

But it's a whole other story in Europe, where centuries of tradition mean that wine is for the most part made according to good ol' fashioned approaches—especially in exclusive vineyards.

Now, Decanter magazine reports that perhaps the world's most prestigious wine-maker, Château Mouton Rothschild, is giving robots a shot. At its Château Clerc Milon estate, it's been carrying out tests with a robot called TED, pictured above, which roams around on wheels to cultivate soil and uproot weeds.

French vintners going on strike in 3, 2, 1...

Original Submission


«  War Criminal Drinks Poison at The Hague, Live Streamed to the World
Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday December 03, @12:50PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 03, @12:50PM (#604631)

    ... welcome our drunk robot overlords.

(1)