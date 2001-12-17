from the well-rats dept.
What neighborhood is your rat from?
Combs is a graduate student at Fordham University and, like many young people, he came to New York to follow his dreams. His dreams just happened to be studying urban rats. For the past two years, Combs and his colleagues have been trapping and sequencing the DNA of brown rats in Manhattan, producing the most comprehensive genetic portrait [DOI: 10.1111/mec.14437] yet of the city's most dominant rodent population.
As a whole, Manhattan's rats are genetically most similar to those from Western Europe, especially Great Britain and France. They most likely came on ships in the mid-18th century, when New York was still a British colony. Combs was surprised to find Manhattan's rats so homogenous in origin. New York has been the center of so much trade and immigration, yet the descendants of these Western European rats have held on.
When Combs looked closer, distinct rat subpopulations emerged. Manhattan has two genetically distinguishable groups of rats: the uptown rats and the downtown rats, separated by the geographic barrier that is midtown. It's not that midtown is rat-free—such a notion is inconceivable—but the commercial district lacks the household trash (aka food) and backyards (aka shelter) that rats like. Since rats tend to move only a few blocks in their lifetimes, the uptown rats and downtown rats don't mix much.
The researchers found they could tell what neighborhood rats had come from by analysing their DNA.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @04:37PM
There should be a Federal program to forcibly integrate these 2 populations.
The hood rat shouldn't be punished for choosing the wrong parents.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 03, @04:38PM
I have thousands of chromosomes.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 03, @04:53PM
I WANT TO BE RATMAN!! Da da da da da RATMAN!
Standing against radical progressives since 1956!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @04:55PM
The worst rats are in D.C.
Time for a new book: Fahrenheit 435
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @05:00PM (1 child)
And then there are the wall street rats.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 03, @05:05PM
The Wall Street rats are probably the reason the downtown rats are distinct from the uptown rats. It's hard to tell who is boinking whom though . . .
Standing against radical progressives since 1956!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by JustNiz on Sunday December 03, @05:14PM
uptown grill,
The've been living in a white bread world,
now they're looking for a downtown van.
But maybe someday when a ship comes in
They'll understand where other rats have been
Reply to This