Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New York's Uptown Rats Are Genetically Distinct From Downtown Rats

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 03, @04:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the well-rats dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

What neighborhood is your rat from?

Combs is a graduate student at Fordham University and, like many young people, he came to New York to follow his dreams. His dreams just happened to be studying urban rats. For the past two years, Combs and his colleagues have been trapping and sequencing the DNA of brown rats in Manhattan, producing the most comprehensive genetic portrait [DOI: 10.1111/mec.14437] yet of the city's most dominant rodent population.

As a whole, Manhattan's rats are genetically most similar to those from Western Europe, especially Great Britain and France. They most likely came on ships in the mid-18th century, when New York was still a British colony. Combs was surprised to find Manhattan's rats so homogenous in origin. New York has been the center of so much trade and immigration, yet the descendants of these Western European rats have held on.

When Combs looked closer, distinct rat subpopulations emerged. Manhattan has two genetically distinguishable groups of rats: the uptown rats and the downtown rats, separated by the geographic barrier that is midtown. It's not that midtown is rat-free—such a notion is inconceivable—but the commercial district lacks the household trash (aka food) and backyards (aka shelter) that rats like. Since rats tend to move only a few blocks in their lifetimes, the uptown rats and downtown rats don't mix much.

The researchers found they could tell what neighborhood rats had come from by analysing their DNA.

Original Submission


«  Open Yet Closed Is Not OK
New York's Uptown Rats Are Genetically Distinct From Downtown Rats | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @04:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @04:37PM (#604696)

    There should be a Federal program to forcibly integrate these 2 populations.

    The hood rat shouldn't be punished for choosing the wrong parents.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 03, @04:38PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday December 03, @04:38PM (#604698) Journal

    I have thousands of chromosomes.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 03, @04:53PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 03, @04:53PM (#604704) Journal

    I WANT TO BE RATMAN!! Da da da da da RATMAN!

    --
    Standing against radical progressives since 1956!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @04:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @04:55PM (#604706)

    The worst rats are in D.C.

    Time for a new book: Fahrenheit 435

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @05:00PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @05:00PM (#604707)

    And then there are the wall street rats.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 03, @05:05PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 03, @05:05PM (#604710) Journal

      The Wall Street rats are probably the reason the downtown rats are distinct from the uptown rats. It's hard to tell who is boinking whom though . . .

      --
      Standing against radical progressives since 1956!

  • (Score: 1) by JustNiz on Sunday December 03, @05:14PM

    by JustNiz (1573) on Sunday December 03, @05:14PM (#604716)

    uptown grill,
    The've been living in a white bread world,
    now they're looking for a downtown van.
    But maybe someday when a ship comes in
    They'll understand where other rats have been

(1)