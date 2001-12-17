from the explain-the-sound-of-one-hand dept.
With no families or visitors to speak of, many older tenants spent weeks or months cocooned in their small apartments, offering little hint of their existence to the world outside their doors. And each year, some of them died without anyone knowing, only to be discovered after their neighbors caught the smell.
The first time it happened, or at least the first time it drew national attention, the corpse of a 69-year-old man living near Mrs. Ito had been lying on the floor for three years, without anyone noticing his absence. His monthly rent and utilities had been withdrawn automatically from his bank account. Finally, after his savings were depleted in 2000, the authorities came to the apartment and found his skeleton near the kitchen, its flesh picked clean by maggots and beetles, just a few feet away from his next-door neighbors.
The huge government apartment complex where Mrs. Ito has lived for nearly 60 years — one of the biggest in Japan, a monument to the nation's postwar baby boom and aspirations for a modern, American way of life — suddenly became known for something else entirely: the "lonely deaths" of the world's most rapidly aging society.
To many residents in Mrs. Ito's complex, the deaths were the natural and frightening conclusion of Japan's journey since the 1960s. A single-minded focus on economic growth, followed by painful economic stagnation over the past generation, had frayed families and communities, leaving them trapped in a demographic crucible of increasing age and declining births. The extreme isolation of elderly Japanese is so common that an entire industry has emerged around it, specializing in cleaning out apartments where decomposing remains are found.
Compounding matters, Japan has a declining birthrate and bans immigration.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @07:07PM
Which means available property and economic opportunity for the next generation when the oldies are dead and automation has replaced all the jobs unskilled migrants would currently fill.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @07:12PM (6 children)
How dare they not want to become a dirty, crime ridden Muslim slum, filled with rapists, terrorists and welfare-lifers? That's what all noble good countries want.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @07:31PM (1 child)
Wanting to keep a homogeneous population would be considered very racist were Japan a nation of white people.
Why do the Japanese get a pass?
For that matter, why do the Chinese get a pass? or the South Koreans? or Mexico, which constitutionally forbids changing the population demographics?
Germany allowed the Saudis to fund the building of mosques for all the refugees, but would the Saudis allow Germans to fund the building of protestant Churches in Saudi Arabia?
The more I think about it, the more it looks like the only non-racist, non-bigoted people are whites! Hell, it was white people who came late to the global slave trade, and who have done the most to end the global slave trade; it is white people who came up with the ideas of "multiculturalism" and "tolerance"; as far as I can tell, only white people have implemented social programs to advance other groups (consider that in Malaysia, the social programs benefit the majority Muslim Malays the most!)
Goddamn. None of it makes sense. Maybe white people should once again start taking a little pride in themselves.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @07:35PM
Explained here [youtube.com]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday December 03, @07:33PM (2 children)
Now this is one area where the Spics and Spic-like cultures excel. They actually look after their own elders and let them stay in the housing to be stimulated by family and die in relative comfort.
The downside is when you're in America and living alongside families like that, because they are noisy and don't bother to discipline their too-many numbers of children, who are not only noisy but criminals tagging and jacking the entire neighborhood.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 03, @08:15PM
Partial truth but hispanics are a lot quicker to whoop a kid's ass than white folks nowadays. When's the last time you saw some bitch from Berkeley beatin that ass in Wal-Mart?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @08:22PM
Wow. Another stupid comment. Consistent. As in consistently stupid. I'm guessing welfare brat from a junkie mother.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @08:10PM
There was an article either here or on the green site regarding one of the japanese serial killers or christian cults that had a long discussion on Muslims in Japan. They are now up to I believe 12 mosques, compared to 1 20 years ago and have been losing japanese women to emigration to muslim countries after marrying into Islamic families.
Furthermore Japan doesn't ban immigration. They require a guarantor and a rather comprehensive understanding of japanese culture if you wish to become a naturalized citizen. They are in fact on-paper more liberal than the US in that naturalized citizens can hold *ANY* government office, unlike the US with restrictions on the presidency.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Nuke on Sunday December 03, @07:19PM
Bollocks to the pro-immigration dig at the end. Immigration would have nothing to do with whether a corpse is found or not, nor lonely deaths. Declining birth rate might possibly be to do with it, as family members might keep in touch, but even that is not guaranteed these days. Families no longer live close together like when in olden days people popped round the corner to keep check, and when my father-in-law was spending his last two years dying in a care home not a single one of his 12 grandchildren ever visited him, despite being within easy driving distance. It is a modern cultural thing thing.
People dying with no-one noticing until the smell is quite common in the UK, and we are awash with immigrants - why would they care about some old white geezer down the road?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by iru on Sunday December 03, @07:20PM
Japan does not ban immigration. High skilled work force is always in demand. Japan does however bans the dangerous kind of immigration that can lead to violence against its culture and citizens.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 03, @07:20PM (3 children)
Someone believes that a ghetto two or three miles away from this huge retirement complex is going to help discover bodies faster?
Mmmmm - maybe I'm not thinking straight. Sure, bodies will be discovered by people breaking into apartments. The question is, will the burglars call the authorities? Or, will they just pilfer the apartment, and leave the stiff where they found it?
Unless - nahhhh. Immigrants aren't going to be welcomed into the retirement complex. They'll be segregated just like every wave of immigration has been segregated in the US. Immigrants will most assuredly live in a ghetto, and it will take 100 years for them to break out of that ghetto. 100 years conservative estimate - this is Japan, not some western nation like Canada or the US.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 03, @07:25PM
“We are all alone, born alone, die alone, and—in spite of True Romance magazines—we shall all someday look back on our lives and see that, in spite of our company, we were alone the whole way. I do not say lonely—at least, not all the time—but essentially, and finally, alone. This is what makes your self-respect so important, and I don't see how you can respect yourself if you must look in the hearts and minds of others for your happiness.”
― Hunter S. Thompson
Go ahead - someone try to argue that, let's see you disprove it.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by takyon on Sunday December 03, @07:35PM (1 child)
Allowing increased immigration is an obvious remedy for a declining population. Might not be your favorite remedy, and you might not agree that declining population is a problem, but it makes sense for it to be mentioned.
"Bans immigration" is an exaggeration, but they don't allow that many people in:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_to_Japan [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Sulla on Sunday December 03, @08:02PM
My biggest problem with immigration is the decades of "your population is too high, stop having kids" followed by "wow you f'd up bad and caused population to fall by not having kids, now you must accept immigrants" .
Makes it feel like it was intentional. I don't have a real issue with people moving in because its always happened, my problem is when people get mad that I don't want to integrate to them instead of them integrating to us. This is only a real issue when it comes to muslim migrants who want to adhere to sharia, sharia and common law can not work in the same system. If people want to come here that is fine, but follow this set of laws. Culture changes and melding are acceptable, changing common law is not.
