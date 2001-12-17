from the impossible-tasks dept.
Some scientists want to ban glitter, a microplastic that can contribute to contamination of the world's oceans:
It's sparkly, it's festive and some scientists want to see it swept from the face of the Earth.
Glitter should be banned, researcher Trisia Farrelly, a senior lecturer in environment and planning at Massey University in New Zealand, told CBS. The reason? Glitter is made of microplastic, a piece of plastic less than 0.19 inches (5 millimeters) in length. Specifically, glitter is made up of bits of a polymer called polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which goes by the trade name Mylar. And though it comes in all sizes, glitter is typically just a millimeter or so across, Live Science previously reported.
Microplastics make up a major proportion of ocean pollution. A 2014 study in the open-access journal PLOS ONE estimated that there are about 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic weighing a total of 268,940 tons (243,978 metric tons) floating in the world's seas. Microplastics made up 92.4 percent of the total count.
NOAA and Plymouth University pages on microplastics.
Also at NYT and National Geographic.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @09:26PM
Advocate banning 'microplastics' in general when they meet certain criteria (e.g. not typically degrading within a certain timeframe under specified conditions) or fuck off. If you want to ban them being used in certain ways (e.g. washing 'microplastics' into public water systems/littering with them) then do that instead and if that happens to de facto ban current glitter in its current uses then that's just fine. This is a ridiculous half-measure based on the "common use" of the product and assumes there's only one way to make glitter, which can fuck right off.
Ban all products meeting certain criteria, ban the activity you find objectionable, but don't ban specific products for traits which are accidental rather than essential.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday December 03, @09:28PM (4 children)
What they should really do is ban all non-essential plastics and styrofoam, period.
For bike helmets, yes, allow it. For food containers and grocery bags, ban it.
I always laughed at the hypocrisy of surfers, they're almost all environmentalists, and yet the forming of the foam cores of surfboards is an extremely destructive process to the atmosphere. You'd think that somebody would have come up with a better way by now.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @09:38PM
Seems to me that the volume of 1 board is pretty small.
Do a lot of surfers have more that 1 board?
Do boards get broken and need replacing that often?
Cali tends to outlaw nasty chemicals.
Didn't that happen for surfboard manufacturers many years ago?
Pretty sure that you're just hand-waving.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @09:41PM
The market decides.
This is a problem of poorly defined property rights. Whose rights are being infringed? Who is doing the infringing and must therefore pay or change his ways? Because the property rights are so poorly defined in this matter, nobody knows what to do except to turn to the vote-grabbing bureaucrats and scream for them to send out the men with guns to set things "right" (for various definitions of "right").
That is no way to run a civilization.
Gulp a glittery cock, SoylentNews, you sparkling turd.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @09:45PM (1 child)
Duh! That's why kung-fu panda uses bamboo!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @09:55PM
I was thinking of balsa.
Problem being that I don't think that it will grow near the surfing consumers.
The impact of shipping would likely offset any environmental gains. 8-(
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday December 03, @09:45PM
And solutions [ecostardust.com] from the first-world to small-scale environmental concerns.
Reply to This