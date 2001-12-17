from the regenerative-diving dept.
Move over electric cars, here come electric planes:
Luckily, electrification isn't always an all-or-nothing proposition, especially in a plane with several engines. A new partnership from Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens appears to take advantage of this fact. Dubbed the E-Fan X, this will be a demonstration hybrid aircraft which—initially—will have one of four gas turbine engines replaced by a two megawatt electric motor. But as the system matures, is demonstrated to be safe and, presumably, as battery costs come down, provisions will be made toward replacing a second turbine with another 2MW motor.
A big part of the motivation for projects like this is, apparently, the European Commission's Flightpath 2050 Vision for Aviation, which includes a reduction of CO2 by 75%, reduction of NOx by 90% and noise reduction by 65%. The happy side effect, presumably, will be cleaner air, lower dependence on fossil fuels, and cheaper flights too.
If they put solar panels on top and wind turbines on the wings, they can recharge while they fly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @11:34PM (3 children)
LOL
you made my day
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @11:51PM (2 children)
Have you ever heard the thermology, "Hypercompression, hyperaware"? It's like your jack in the trade, and the most you'll be lacking today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @11:54PM (1 child)
Does anyone have a gibberish to English translator?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday December 04, @12:19AM
Sure. but its gonna put a dick in your mashed-potatoes. Take into account all those planes that did so. Well, the Global Hawk [kinja-img.com] did too.
All those long-ranging planes like the U2 used a conventional wing, that is, one that sticks straight out and maximizes lift at a relatively low airspeed. The government will use them to oppress you, and civilian organizations will use them to bring Facebook to you. Which is the same thing.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday December 03, @11:53PM
Only one use I can see for such a beast. Getting around noise regs near airports. Take off any direction at any time if the electric drive can produce enough thrust to take off since electric motors are quieter. Even a half hour of battery power would get up into the air and up high enough to crank up the dead dino power to power you to your destination while recharging the battery for landing.
But as for putting solar on the wings? Reread that part about a two megawatt motor. This is why all electric planes will never be seen in the skies. There isn't a battery that can do that even as a wet dream of some scam artist trying to get venture funded. People question whether Musk's plan to put a 200KWH battery in a future car is snake oil. Now imagine multi-megawatt hours worth of battery light enough to fly. Are you laughing yet? If you aren't you shouldn't be discussing this subject.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @12:18AM (2 children)
The last of USA's piston-driven strategic bombers had 6 pusher props.
It also had 1 thing on each wing that looked like an outrigger.
Those were jet engines. [google.com]
If that isn't crazy enough for you, they tried to make one of these beasts nuclear-powered. [wikipedia.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday December 04, @12:25AM
The peacemaker was an abomination, which is why it isn't used anymore.
The B-52 is.
But that the B52 is still a matter of doctrine speaks volumes about what the United States Government believes what will be needed in the near future. Hell, the Russkies are still poking our airspace with TU-95's. Maybe how much money we can throw at a weapons platform matters less than what those mature but primitive platforms can actually do?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @12:46AM
2 megawatts is about 2600 horsepower. Or, in the same ballpark as the engine used in the B-29 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wright_R-3350_Duplex-Cyclone [wikipedia.org] The B-36 IC engine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pratt_%26_Whitney_R-4360_Wasp_Major [wikipedia.org] is a good bit higher power.
The 2 MW motor will be smaller than the big radials, but the batteries or fuel cell will be significantly larger with any current tech. Or were you planning to fly this plane on a big U-line with power from the ground...
