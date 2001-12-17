17/12/01/2231229 story
The New York Times has an article about Atari's Flashback video game console:
This month, I bought a retro Atari gaming console for $39.99 at a Bed Bath & Beyond in suburban New Jersey. It was a few feet from a set of Calphalon pots and pans and a display of oven mitts 11 rows deep. So that tells you something about the intended audience.
[...] Somehow, Atari never dies. The console, known as the Flashback, was one of the best-selling items in early November at Dollar General, one of the nation's largest chains. Considering that Atari is down to a mere 18 employees, perhaps no company is squeezing more nostalgia out of an old product this holiday shopping season.
(Score: 1) by Tyrsal on Monday December 04, @02:07AM (1 child)
The really confusing part of this is that I thought this story was about the 'atari box' or whatever console that has been in the news recently.. It wouldn't have surprised me if this was what that ended up being, as it seems like so much vaporware from a company that's just a name at this point.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 04, @02:17AM
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/09/27/0243212 [soylentnews.org]
Release in spring 2018.
No crowdfund so it's not a complete scam in the making.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 04, @02:10AM (1 child)
I was 20-21 (I went bar hopping with these folks when I turned 21). At work I used a logic analyzer to figure out the game chip in each cartridge was a (2716?) PROM with the (read? maybe CS, it's been a while) line inverted. At work we had a system to both burn and read EEPROMs, and it had a disc drive attached. I figured out how read the PROMs. The hardware guys made a board with a ZIP socket to accept an EEPROM. Group of maybe 10 of us, one would bring in a cartridge, we'd read the PROM on to the disc drive, then anyone could burn an EEPROM (handily enough, they were easily available at work as our product used some 20-30 in each box), plug it into our custom cartridge, and play the game.
/ this was the time TRS-80s and Apple somethings got popular
// they used the same DRAM chips personal computers did
/// had a real problem keeping those memory chips in stock, until we'd all max'd out our memory
//// Have I mentioned statute of limitations yet?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 04, @02:30AM
PROM - Programmable Read Only Memory
EEPROM - Electrically Erasable Read Only Memory. Put a chip in a magic box and you can reprogram it.
ZIF - Zero Insertion Force, sockets with a lever used to install/remove chips
CS - Chip Select
DRAM - Dynamic Random Access Memory, 16k was a pretty coin in 1980.
logic analyzer - if you don't know, don't ask. You ain't a hardware geek and will never understand us
Apple/TRS-80 - aww come on, you're just dicking with us now
