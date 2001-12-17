Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Light Table is a free, customizable, functional, and open-source IDE with a modern User Interface, plugin support, command pane, and connection manager

I'll stick with (g)vim personally but there's probably a few of you who'll find this interesting enough, if only to rag on it in the comments.

Source: https://www.fossmint.com/light-table-next-generation-open-source-ide-editor/