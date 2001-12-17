17/12/01/2233237 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 04, @04:16AM
from the but-is-it-round dept.
from the but-is-it-round dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Light Table is a free, customizable, functional, and open-source IDE with a modern User Interface, plugin support, command pane, and connection manager
I'll stick with (g)vim personally but there's probably a few of you who'll find this interesting enough, if only to rag on it in the comments.
Source: https://www.fossmint.com/light-table-next-generation-open-source-ide-editor/
Light Table - A Next-Generation Open-Source and Customizable IDE | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday December 04, @04:20AM (2 children)
Ah, submitted by TMB! So of course accepted. Even though he is an alt-right coder. Shame, Soylent! Shame!
If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @04:51AM (1 child)
You accuse him of being alt-right, which implies you are politically left, and you people can't turn off. TMB at least talks something other than politics for a change.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Monday December 04, @05:11AM
Are you so sure? I have to admit, I first thought he was going on about DarkTable, but that is a photo editing suite. Light table, for light skinned people, only? Fricking neo-nazis! Oh, I am so far right that I make your commie uncle look like a Ron Paul supporter.
If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @05:09AM
From the article:
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by ataradov on Monday December 04, @05:11AM
This is another chrome-based toy written in some goofy language. I'll pass.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday December 04, @05:27AM
Let me make a guess, it is based on node.js? What's with the kids trying reinvent everything with broken languages? There has to be some sociological/psychological phenomenon underneath this.
Reply to This