Light Table - A Next-Generation Open-Source and Customizable IDE

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 04, @04:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the but-is-it-round dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Light Table is a free, customizable, functional, and open-source IDE with a modern User Interface, plugin support, command pane, and connection manager

I'll stick with (g)vim personally but there's probably a few of you who'll find this interesting enough, if only to rag on it in the comments.

Source: https://www.fossmint.com/light-table-next-generation-open-source-ide-editor/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday December 04, @04:20AM (2 children)

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 04, @04:20AM (#604905) Journal

    Ah, submitted by TMB! So of course accepted. Even though he is an alt-right coder. Shame, Soylent! Shame!

    If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @04:51AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @04:51AM (#604908)

      You accuse him of being alt-right, which implies you are politically left, and you people can't turn off. TMB at least talks something other than politics for a change.

      • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Monday December 04, @05:11AM

        by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 04, @05:11AM (#604916) Journal

        Are you so sure? I have to admit, I first thought he was going on about DarkTable, but that is a photo editing suite. Light table, for light skinned people, only? Fricking neo-nazis! Oh, I am so far right that I make your commie uncle look like a Ron Paul supporter.

        If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @05:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @05:09AM (#604914)

    From the article:

    Features in Light Table

        - Freeware: Light Table is free for everyone to download and use.
        - Closed-Source: Contribute to the source code on GitHub.

  • (Score: 1) by ataradov on Monday December 04, @05:11AM

    by ataradov (4776) on Monday December 04, @05:11AM (#604917) Homepage

    This is another chrome-based toy written in some goofy language. I'll pass.

  • (Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday December 04, @05:27AM

    by cubancigar11 (330) on Monday December 04, @05:27AM (#604919) Homepage Journal

    Let me make a guess, it is based on node.js? What's with the kids trying reinvent everything with broken languages? There has to be some sociological/psychological phenomenon underneath this.

