Open Yet Closed Is Not OK

Sunday December 03, @02:10PM
from the quantum-source-code? dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

It's increasingly hard to see how software freedom is present in cases when there's no realistic community access to source code. The barriers these days can come from complex codebases that no single mind can grasp or use of open-but-closed models.

As a consequence, OSI receives more complaints from community members about "open yet closed" than any other topic. Companies of all sizes who loudly tout their love for open source yet withhold source code from non-customers generate the most enquiries of this type. When approached, OSI contacts these companies on behalf of the community but the response is always that they are "within their rights" under the relevant open source licenses and can do what they please.

[...] Interestingly it's common that the companies involved obtained the source code they are monetising under an open source license, while they themselves own the copyrights to a tiny percentage of the code. They can be considered to have enclosed the commons, enjoying the full benefits of open source themselves — and celebrating it — but excluding others from collaboration on the same terms.

Source: Is Open Yet Closed Still OK?

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @02:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @02:18PM (#604650)

    The problem is hardware.

    If you don't have access to the hardware, walled gardens of software will always develop.

    Support RISC-V and other such projects. Suffer the crudeness of early FOSH, so that our descendants (biological or otherwise) may enjoy Freedom.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 03, @02:19PM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Sunday December 03, @02:19PM (#604651) Homepage Journal

    Cue yet another tedious BSD vs. GPL debate.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @02:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, @02:23PM (#604654)

    The Tragedy of the Commons results from a lack of ownership—there needs to be an owner to control the resources; the Authoritarians say that owner should be centralized (e.g., it should be a "government"), while the Libertarians say that the owner (or owners) should be found through market forces built around the philosophy of individual property rights.

    FOSS is all about well-defined ownership.

    The whole point of FOSS is to avoid the Tragedy of the Commons by defining clearly who owns what, and making sure that such ownership remains clearly defined.

