posted by martyb on Monday December 04, @08:24PM
For decades, people in the US have been given a song and dance by the telecoms about how tax cuts, surcharges, and a long list of other expenses are necessary for telecoms to "invest" in infrastructure. The concessions are granted again and again, but the investments are never actually made. In all, US taxpayers have paid $400 Billion in taxes and Internet surcharges for fiber optic upgrades that never happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @08:28PM (1 child)
Where is your god NOW???
Oh right, this is the fault of the government that invested in business. Corruption and theft are far far FARRRR down the line of things we need to worry about!! /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, @08:33PM
There needs to be a Separation of Government and Business.
It is not the case that Big Business corrupts government; it is the case that Big Government corrupts business.
If the government didn't have so much power to sell, businesses wouldn't be trying to buy it.
We need to get government's fingers out of business; a government's role should be mediating and enforcing according to well defined rules the agreements made between individuals (and their organizations) in the market. That's it.
Get the government out of the business of allocating resources; not only is it a bad idea to have a monopoly allocating resources, but it's an even worse idea to have men-with-guns allocating the resources.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Monday December 04, @08:31PM
Don't you know how many miles of optical fiber are in a modern 350-ft yacht ?
Add a few miles for each of the two Gulfstreams and two Falcons, and you get a pretty respectable amount of fiber, overall.
