The world's first SMS text message was sent 25 years ago.
The man who sent the first ever text message 25 years ago has told British broadcaster Sky News that he is proud of his achievement.
British engineer Neil Papworth sent the first SMS (Short Message Service) from a computer to a mobile phone belonging to the then-director of Vodafone Richard Jarvis, he told Sky News.
The message read simply: "Merry Christmas."
Papworth said that Jarvis was unable to reply, because at that time it was not possible to send text messages from mobile phones, only to receive them.
And a happy new world.
c u l8r
of SMS spam you can't filter.
FUCK YOU, Papworth
