Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Linux Journal Ceases Publication

posted by martyb on Monday December 04, @11:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the hope-they-archived-all-the-issues dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

After the November 2017 issue, the Linux Journal will cease publication.

It looks like we’re at the end, folks. If all goes according to a plan we’d rather not have, the November issue of Linux Journal was our last.

The simple fact is that we’ve run out of money, and options along with it. We never had a wealthy corporate parent or deep pockets of our own, and that made us an anomaly among publishers, from start to finish. While we got to be good at flying close to the ground for a long time, we lost what little elevation we had in November, when the scale finally tipped irrevocably to the negative.

Original Submission


«  Text Messaging Turns 25 Years Old
Linux Journal Ceases Publication | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.