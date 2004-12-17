from the phone-to-flip-over dept.
Samsung has announced its W2018 dual-screen flip phone, with a wide aperture camera lens, Snapdragon 835, and 6 GB of RAM. It will likely only be released in Asian markets:
Samsung unveiled a new expensive flip phone, the Samsung W2018, during a launch event in China today, as first reported by GizmoChina. Many of the W2018's specs are on par with the S8 and Note 8, with one exception: the camera lens.
[...] With an aperture of f/1.5, Samsung claims that the W2018's 12-megapixel rear camera can capture sharp images in less light than the cameras on rival phones can. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera. Through software, the camera can sense when there's enough light to switch to f/2.4 and capture more of the background in photos. The phone will launch with Android Nougat, instead of Oreo.
[...] As an attempt to sweeten the deal for luxury lovers, Samsung says that W2018 buyers also get perks like concierge help at airports and subways, free software tech support, and a hotline just for VIPs. The phone will get released in China first and the price is yet to be announced, but we can guess it might be even higher than the W2017's price tag of $3,000. That's a lot to pay for tech support and taking clear photos at night.
In the West, you can expect a foldable instead of a flippable phone.
Also at Engadget and Android Headlines.
moylan writes:
An article from the Chicago Tribune discusses people who are changing their smartphone for a dumbphone. From the article:
When Ryan Gleeson punches out a text message or takes a call on his cellphone at parties, he prepares to hear questions from onlookers, and sometimes snickers. That's because the 24-year-old carries a $50 flip phone - the Samsung Gusto 2. There's no touch screen or apps. No Web browsing capabilities. No collection of music to enjoy through earbuds.
"Definitely it's like a black sheep in the room when I pull it out," said Gleeson, a postproduction associate at a documentary production house in Lincoln Park. "I work with a lot of Apple people - creative types. Everyone has an iPhone." Gleeson is among cellphone users who choose to be dialled out of the world of iPhones, BlackBerrys and Androids. In an increasingly connected and accessible culture, these stalwarts have chosen hand-held devices that offer only the basics, despite the social isolation and limitations that may come with them.
For Gleeson, hanging up the iPhone demonstrates no "grand realization about humanity," he said; rather, it's a way to tamp down his compulsive email checking. With the basic phone, "It's a lot easier now to just step away and say, 'I'm not going to work right now,'" he said.
[...a survey] found that 35 percent of U.S. adults carry a cellphone that is not a smartphone.
As someone who got rid of an iphone and android device and replaced them with 2 feature phones I thought I was in the minority. But I have noticed more and more folk around carrying a second dumbphone for when the battery goes on their smartphone. Anyone else doing this?"
[Editor: Yes, me!]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 05, @04:33PM (2 children)
An Italian man immigrates to America. He starts sweeping floors in a pizzeria, and after 15 years works his way up to owning a small chain of pizzerias.
He decides to have his own house designed and built for him. And it is going to have everything!
One day he is talking to the contractor and said, "Makea you sure you puta plenty da halo statues inna da house. I wanna hava lotsa da halo statues. One inna every room, even da bathroom."The contractor, realizing his client must be a very religious person, carefully plans a niche in every room, and personally searches for the perfect statue for each niche.
Finally, the house is finished. The Italian man walks through his new home for the first time. The contractor points out all the features, and finally the Italian man said, "But wherea are alluh my halo statues? I wanna lotsa halo statues!"
And the contractor points to the niches and said, "I put a statue in every room, like you asked."
The Italian replies, "No, no, no! I donna no wanna nonea da Saintas. I wanna da Halo Statues! You knowa da Halo Statues? Deya ring anda you picka dem up, anna you say, halo' stat you?"

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @04:44PM (1 child)
You’ve been waiting to long to tell that joke.
You have spoken it to soon Major Runaway.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 05, @04:51PM
Waited to long? If I wait any longer, the kids won't even UNDERSTAND IT, let alone appreciate it.
I can almost remember when "luxury" was more than two phones in the same neighborhood. Of course, most of them were "party lines".

(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday December 05, @05:27PM
A 4.2-inch HD screen! Something that fits in my pockets and doesn't sacrifice battery life for pixels you can't see!
Can they make the same one, without gimmicks, for a tenth of the price? Just one screen will do, I can open it to use it. Ugly shatter-proof plastic front and back works too. I take no pride in waving around an expensive fragile phone.
