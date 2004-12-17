17/12/04/224239 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 05, @01:18PM
from the vid-off dept.
from the vid-off dept.
Vid.me has announced that they are shutting down on December 15th 2017, saying that they could not find a path to sustainability.
This news should be of concern as content creators have been getting increasingly frustrated with Youtube's algorithms that demonetize their videos and this means they have one less alternative to turn towards.
Vid.me to Shut Down on Dec 15th 2017 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @01:21PM (3 children)
I would wager most people would say ditto.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday December 05, @01:56PM (2 children)
Some content creators moved to it [vice.com] as YouTube started wildly demonetizing videos in response to the "Adpocalypse". Basically, as it became clear that YouTube would lose hundreds of millions of dollars in ad revenue due to advertisers pulling out over controversies like Coca Cola ads appearing on a racist video, YouTube went into panic mode to try and stop the money from flooding away. It became clear that years of AI (machine learning) research would be necessary to solve the problem, and in the meantime, anything remotely controversial would need to be labeled so that advertisers (most of them) could avoid it.
Bots and Mechanical Turks have demonetized or age restricted videos with little recourse or transparency, leaving content creators on YouTube scratching their heads as to what they can get away with on the platform. YouTube has community guidelines and whatnot but they are applied unevenly. Not a surprise given that hundreds of hours of content are uploaded per minute.
Many people on the platform earned enough to make a living creating videos full time. Having your revenues suddenly drop to 10-30% due to trumped-up controversies caused them to shop around for other sites, including vid.me, and explore other options for making $$$ (such as Patreon/GoFundMe).
Some news outlets, particularly the Wall Street Journal, have dug around and exposed sexual/violent/weird/racist content on YouTube:
Google Fails to Stop Major Brands From Pulling Ads From YouTube [soylentnews.org]
YouTube Changes its Partner Program -- Channels Need 10k Views for Adverts [soylentnews.org]
AI Beating Mechanical Turks at YouTube Censorship Accuracy [soylentnews.org]
The latest bit is about content that made it onto the YouTube Kids app, which is supposedly tightly filtered:
YouTube Cracks Down on Weird Content Aimed at Kids [soylentnews.org]
Eric Feinberg has been associated with some of the controversy, allegedly because he thinks he can profit from it:
Meet the Man Behind YouTube's Sudden Ad Crisis. He Has a Patented Fix [adage.com]
The Truth About YouTube’s Monumental Ad Crisis [cloudhelix.io]
YouTube has had trouble making itself profitable from the beginning. So it's no surprise that vid.me would have similar problems. There are some other options out there, but none of them are as dominant as YouTube.
At the end of the day, YouTube will probably continue to exist even if it operates at a loss, because Google gains some significant cultural control with the platform (young people often prefer various YouTube channels and videos over TV). But there will be lots more censorship and ad wrangling, and it will be more difficult for YouTube uploaders to make a living on the platform.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday December 05, @02:03PM (1 child)
I'm surprised Vimeo haven't done more to pick up the slack here. There's plenty of reason to move away from YouTube. Vimeo already have the infrastructure.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 05, @02:21PM
https://www.statista.com/statistics/266201/us-market-share-of-leading-internet-video-portals/ [statista.com]
It says:
So two likely challengers to YouTube, Vimeo and Daily Motion, are #2 and #3 in the user video hosting segment (bing videos [wikipedia.org] appears to be just a search engine). And their combined view share is a whopping 1.4%, with YouTube getting 56 times more visits. Maybe you can find better data somewhere else, but it would probably look similar to this.
Never even heard of blinkx.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent