from the deja-vu-all-before-again dept.
We've been told its all our fault that antibiotic drugs are losing the arms race to bacteria. We tend to over use the drugs, and the bacteria tend to develop immunity.
However, a story in Ars Technica suggests we aren't just one step ahead, we may actually be a couple steps behind the bacteria:
Genetic analyses of 288 bacterial isolates collected between 1911 and 1969 from 31 countries show that Salmonella developed resistance to an antibiotic several years before that drug even hit the market. The finding suggests that the diarrhea-causing bacteria were somehow primed to withstand the semi-synthetic antibiotic ampicillin before doctors could prescribe it in the early 1960s. Thus, overuse in humans didn't drive the emergence of that resistance.
Instead, the authors speculate that overuse of a related antibiotic—penicillin G—in animals may be to blame.
[...] "Although our study cannot identify a causal link between the use of penicillin G and the emergence of transmissible ampicillin-resistance in livestock, our results suggest that the non-clinical use of penicillins like [penicillin G] may have encouraged the evolution of resistance genes in the late 1950s," Weill said in a press statement.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 05, @02:59PM (2 children)
Using antibiotics is stupid; should have used Thiotimoline, the only substance capable of beating bacteria in the chronochemestry game.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 05, @03:14PM (1 child)
Let's switch to probiotics. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @03:27PM
They just leave their houses open 24/7; there's basically no distinction between "outside" and "inside", except for the presence of a roof.
Perhaps what people really need at the moment is a global culture that better respects cleanliness, quarantine, and order.
Do-gooders have found that it's not enough to deliver clean water to people in the 3rd world; they just fill up nasty buckets, wash their hands in it, and then drink from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @03:17PM
The uncivilized little beasties do not care about patents and trademarks! Their protections trash a chemical no matter how many clever names our marketers invent to sell it under! The horror!!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by CoolHand on Tuesday December 05, @03:41PM (3 children)
I just had this argument with someone the other day. Factory farming (CAFO's) are a huge issue with their usage of antibiotics to keep the frankenstein animals they've created healthy in overcrowded environments. Their prophylactic usage of antibiotics is one of MANY issues they create. There are not enough people that are taking this seriously.
Anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job-Douglas Adams
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday December 05, @03:49PM
Don't worry, it'll be a self-correcting problem.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Wootery on Tuesday December 05, @03:57PM
Indeed - we're living in the golden age of antibiotics, and if things don't change the door might close forever.
It's like the way we waste helium putting it into balloons. Once it's gone, it's gone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @04:08PM
Cross-resistance is a problem. When a resistance to an antibiotic evolves, it often works decently with many antibiotics. Typically one of the molecular pumps that eliminates undesired molecules has gotten mutated to get rid of molecules with a certain feature, that feature being what matters. Other times, the thing upon which the drug acts will have changed, and this stops many drugs from targeting that thing.
Cross-border organisms are a problem. It does us no good to go all organic when Mexico and China and India are using antibiotics on farm animals with wild abandon. Organisms do not stay put.
An environment with antibiotics will very rapidly select for resistance. An environment without antibiotics will select for non-resistance, due to the cost of having resistance, but normally this is very slow. Once we screw up, getting the world back to a better state is not easy or fast. The best we could do is to spray non-resistant stuff everywhere, but there are so many types of organisms and they even share resistance plasmids.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday December 05, @03:48PM
I, for one, welcome our new bacteria overlords.
