BBC:
Electric black taxis have hit London's roads under plans to improve air quality but critics say their cost will put drivers off "going green".
The cab costs £55,599 up from £45,000 for the newest petrol equivalent.
Chris Gubbey, boss of manufacturer the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) insists the cab will "play a major role in helping to improve air quality".
The launch comes weeks ahead of rules requiring new cabs in the capital to be capable of emitting zero emissions.
More than 9,000 such taxis, roughly half the current black cab fleet, are expected on London's roads by 2021.
The £10K price difference should break even in two years of savings on fuel, less if maintenance costs are factored in. But will that make up for lost revenue from fares the cabs can't accept while recharging?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @09:10PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday December 05, @09:15PM (1 child)
If these vehicles are custom-made (which I suspect they are, given that London's famous taxis are all completely unique to London), why would they not design them with quick-swap battery packs so they can avoid needing to recharge during a driver's shift? Drivers could simply return to a company depot and swap out the pack when it gets low and continue accepting fares, little different from having to stop to refuel.
The problems with quick-swap packs are 1) standardization and 2) having an infrastructure of stations to do the swapping, plus maybe 3) cost. #1 and #2 are mostly automatically solved when you're talking about a giant taxi company in a huge city that has its own custom-made cars: they can make their own standard, and they can put the swapping equipment in their stations. It might cost a bit more, but that's a problem more for private EV owners who are short-sighted and don't care that much about running their car all day long; with a taxi company, a bit more up-front cost is acceptable for making more money in fares (or not having to buy extra vehicles).
(Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Tuesday December 05, @09:50PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renault_Fluence_Z.E.#Better_Place_battery_swap [wikipedia.org]
It didn't work on the first big deployment, but it might work next time, and I agree a fleet like the black cabs would be a good place to guarantee revenue.
The design constraints and crash test requirements make battery swapping cars far from trivial, but it's a mostly solved problem waiting for the right moment (like tablet computing was for a while).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday December 05, @09:25PM (6 children)
One way to make the higher cost of EVs not seem so high is to burden the cost of both fossil fuel vehicles and EVs with the costs associated with the environmental problems they cause. Suddenly the cost might not seem so great. Not that EVs don't have their own environmental footprint as well. But if what I suggest is "fair" then if the EV cost is still higher, that would be surprising and telling.
Hey, how about build the costs of disposal / recycling into EVERYTHING. That way, right up front, you're paying for the full cost of the item, not just it's manufacture. But the end of life as well. It might also do away with the disposable culture of non-repairable items.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @09:30PM (1 child)
Hey great idea. You'll do away with your own business as all your competitors undercut your prices. Buh-bye now.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 05, @10:04PM
Those costs still get paid. They simply need to be shifted to where they belong.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Tuesday December 05, @09:50PM (1 child)
Capitalism (and, indeed, "Western society") relies on "pass-on" costs. Someone *else* sweeps the path, someone *else* collects the garbage, someone *else* deals with the landfill/buried contaminants/whatever.
Ship the crap to India or China, let the stuff float out to sea, leave it under the house to become the next owner's problem...
And, in a weird reversal of normal regulations and laws, *don't* think of the children.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 05, @10:04PM
I find it amusing how we treat the ocean as a toilet, a dumping ground, and a pantry.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Tuesday December 05, @09:54PM (1 child)
One convenient way would be to make the fuel itself carry the cost - after all the car itself isn't the problem, it's the fuel its using. That's the principle behind a carbon tax. It has the benefit of also extending along the full supply chain, including sourcing the electricity for your EV.
Of course the flip side is that purchases are very often made based purely on sticker price, ignoring ownership costs - hence the fact that many people continue to buy super-cheap incandescent bulbs despite the fact that CFL or LED replacements will pay for themselves many times over within a year in saved energy costs.
Building the recycling/disposal costs into products sounds great - but in practice you probably need to build an even higher cost in, so that consumers can get a big enough "proper disposal rebate" to motivate them to do so. Recycling most things is already approximately free, even slightly profitable, in most cities in the US - and yet landfills continue to fill with recyclable materials.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 05, @10:06PM
I like.
While I have total mastery over a few subjects,
Trump shows complete mystery over a lot of subjects!
