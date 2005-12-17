from the hard-to-swing-a-pick-in-zero-G dept.
So, you want to be an asteroid miner?
So [Williams] started talking to Christopher Dreyer, a professor at the Colorado School of Mines' Center for Space Resources, a research and technology development center that's existed within the school for more than a decade.
It was good timing. Because this summer, Mines announced its intention to found the world's first graduate program in Space Resources—the science, technology, policy, and politics of prospecting, mining, and using those resources. The multidisciplinary program would offer Post-Baccalaureate certificates and Masters of Science degrees. Although it's still pending approval for a 2018 start date, the school is running its pilot course, taught by Dreyer, this semester.
The focus seems to be on space colonies mining what they need in place, more than bringing material back to Earth.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by meustrus on Tuesday December 05, @10:47PM
The use case for space mining is using the resources for spacecraft and colonies. It's hugely expensive to get such material off Earth, so materials mined in space would have a huge price advantage.
If they end up "bringing material back to Earth", it will mean that the economics have failed and we will never reach the stars.

(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 05, @11:04PM
Dead weight hurling down on Earth at cosmic speed. No economic considerations involved.
What can this be?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday December 05, @11:14PM
Still, offering a degree for something that has never been done is at best "hopeful" and more likely, simple fraud.
Unless picking up a scoop of dirt from the moon's surface, or scraping a trench on mars counts as mining, these people simply have nothing to offer. There is no body of knowledge to teach here.
Mining anything to make a spacecraft is ludicrous. Maybe you should go to a museum and see an actual space craft some time.

(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 05, @11:22PM
Ah, the utilitarian view on education. Need to release an inscribed piece of cardboard at the end and that cardboard need to guarantee employment.
Problem solving skills in restricted condition does not count as education.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by meustrus on Tuesday December 05, @11:26PM
Yes, spacecraft are made of very complicated highly refined materials. Many of them are rare or otherwise difficult to manufacture.
The elements exist in space. The kind of industry required to refine it in space may take centuries to build, but the future of travel between celestial bodies is on spacecraft built entirely in space. Building space-bound things inside Earth's gravity well is just too expensive.

(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 05, @11:06PM
Countries spend billions developing high yield bombs and intercontinental delivery systems... If you're in space and you've got a big rock, delivering it to a specific location on the Earth's surface at a specific time should be worth a tremendous amount of money, especially if it enters the atmosphere on a steep trajectory and delivers most of its kinetic energy to the surface.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:09PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:28PM
Not offtopic. See the bold text.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:41PM
First thing we do is, we mine Stallman's namesake asteroid, 9882 Stallman.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 05, @11:13PM
*Does a 1080° spin*

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:34PM
It's underwater basket-weaving IN SPACE!
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Tuesday December 05, @11:41PM
Q: What do degrees in Space Mining and Anthropology have in common?
A: At the end of the program, you're massively in debt and without any job prospects.
Q: What is the difference between Space Mining, Anthropology, Underwater Basket Weaving, and Gender Studies degrees?
A: The Underwater Basket Weaving degree gives you a viable trade skill.

