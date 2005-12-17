from the original-applejack dept.
Craft Hard Cider Is On A Roll. How Ya Like Them Apples?
Hard cider is having a hot moment. Hotter still, if it's locally made and distributed. Over the past four years, the number of cideries across the country has doubled, from 400 to 800, according to The Cyder Market LLC, a small business that keeps statistics on the cider industry. [...] Wine has long had its connoisseurs. With the rise of the craft beer movement, drinkers have learned to appreciate the nuances of that brewed beverage, too. But cider, in many drinkers' imagination, remains an unrefined, blandly sweet drink, says Johnson. The reality is far different, he says.
[...] Hard cider's history in the U.S. goes all the way back to the Founding Fathers. During the American Revolution, many landowners had apple orchards and made homemade fermented cider using the cider apples that grew in their backyard, says Michelle McGrath, executive director of the U.S. Cider Makers Association. "Prohibition came and most of the cider apple trees were cut down in this country. But now, it's having a renaissance," she says. "It's coming back really strongly; it's taking market share from beer."
Nielsen's research says sales for regional cider are up 35.6 percent. McGrath says this is because local cideries have more varieties of cider that appeal to more sophisticated palates. In other words, cider seems to be going through what wine and beer went through years ago: people moving from drinking big brands to being more discerning, niche, and sometimes downright persnickety.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday December 06, @02:11AM (2 children)
Not a fan of the big name ciders, but would like to try a local craft.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday December 06, @02:25AM
Dits. Some 20 years ago I tried a hard cider (Mikes I think), after the first bottle I was done with it. If I hear enough of a buzz I might try one again, but til then just no.
/ buying apple juice and fermenting it you say?
// that might work
/// I make pickles and kimchi on a regular basis, why can't I ferment apple juice?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday December 06, @02:41AM
So find one: https://ciderguide.com/cider-maps/united-states/ [ciderguide.com]
There are 63 of these brewers in Washington State alone. One is 4 miles from my home.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 06, @02:22AM (2 children)
Divest from alcoholic drinks big brand companies.
In the near future, I hope to think the same for soft drinks/soda companies.
Like ... craft cola for the connoisseurs? (grin!)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 06, @02:25AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SodaStream [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 06, @02:33AM
As any connoisseur will tell you, nothing beats the (boutique) flavors which are born by carbonating drink with the concentrate already in, flavor which matures slowly over time in dark, cool basement.
(grin)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 06, @02:28AM (1 child)
No thanks. I'll stick with making my own if it's all the same to you lot. It's easy as anything, a hell of a lot cheaper than buying it, and your guests think you have magical powers.
Also, applejack != cider. Applejack is what you get when you freeze hard cider and either skim the ice crystals off as they form or freeze it solid and let it drain into a new container until you have a big block of ice in the original container and some strong hooch in the other. It's illegal in all fifty states and quite dangerous as every bit of the methanol and other badness that distillation would remove is still there and now concentrated. You can poison the hell out of yourself with the methanol in it before you pass out from too much ethanol. Delicious in small quantities though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @02:38AM
It might be suitable for your lawnmower if you are in a pinch though :)
Applejack fuel for all your non-performance vehicle needs.
The methanol would certainly give it some kick. Any remaining sugar might lead to excess carbonization though.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday December 06, @02:31AM
Hard cider tastes very good going down, but it is a head-splitting hangover after drinking not very much of it. Sip a bottle as a complement to your meal, but don't drink it in volume.
