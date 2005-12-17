Research on IA has often been in competition with research on artiﬁcial intelligence (AI): competition for funding, competition for the interest of talented researchers. Although there has always been overlap between the ﬁelds, IA has typically focused on building systems which put humans and machines to work together, while AI has focused on complete outsourcing of intellectual tasks to machines. In particular, problems in AI are often framed in terms of matching or surpassing human performance: beating humans at chess or Go; learning to recognize speech and images or translating language as well as humans; and so on.

This essay describes a new ﬁeld, emerging today out of a synthesis of AI and IA. For this ﬁeld, we suggest the name artiﬁcial intelligence augmentation (AIA): the use of AI systems to help develop new methods for intelligence augmentation. This new ﬁeld introduces important new fundamental questions, questions not associated to either parent ﬁeld. We believe the principles and systems of AIA will be radically different to most existing systems.