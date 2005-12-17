Stories
Using Artiﬁcial Intelligence to Augment Human Intelligence

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 06, @03:17AM
Phoenix666 writes:

Artificial Intelligence, or Intelligence Augmentation (IA)?

Research on IA has often been in competition with research on artiﬁcial intelligence (AI): competition for funding, competition for the interest of talented researchers. Although there has always been overlap between the ﬁelds, IA has typically focused on building systems which put humans and machines to work together, while AI has focused on complete outsourcing of intellectual tasks to machines. In particular, problems in AI are often framed in terms of matching or surpassing human performance: beating humans at chess or Go; learning to recognize speech and images or translating language as well as humans; and so on.

This essay describes a new ﬁeld, emerging today out of a synthesis of AI and IA. For this ﬁeld, we suggest the name artiﬁcial intelligence augmentation (AIA): the use of AI systems to help develop new methods for intelligence augmentation. This new ﬁeld introduces important new fundamental questions, questions not associated to either parent ﬁeld. We believe the principles and systems of AIA will be radically different to most existing systems.

The crux of the matter seems to be agency--will humans retain it?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @03:30AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @03:30AM (#605978)

    I wonder what the new batch of excuses will be.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @04:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @04:09AM (#605982)

      How long before wingnuts start complaining that AI and IA have a liberal bias?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @04:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @04:12AM (#605983)

    GPS "AI" helping humans go somewhere, avoid heavy traffic... and most humans become dumber about space orientation. Most of them just follow blindly, even when the world around is against "the voice" instructions, like a big notice saying "don't enter here with big lorries (trucks), your GPS is wrong!".

    Not a good precedent.

