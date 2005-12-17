Stories
Vivaldi Arms onto Raspberry Pi

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 06, @04:51AM   Printer-friendly
from the blowing-a-raspberry-at-other-browsers dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

The power user’s browser Vivaldi has come to the Raspberry Pi and other Linux Arm boards.

The Chrome-based browser will run on all three generations of the Pi, as well as the CubieBoard and ASUS’s Tinker Board, Vivaldi said today.

Vivaldi has supported Linux (and Mac) since it made its debut, but this is the first Arm port, a milestone on the road to a mobile version that it pledged to produce last year.

A bright spot for Opera fans.

