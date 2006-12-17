Stories
Germany's Interior Minister Wants Backdoors in Cars, Phones, and Other Computers

posted by mrpg on Wednesday December 06, @11:00AM
takyon writes:

Germany's Interior Minister Wants Backdoors In Cars, Digital Devices

According to a new report from German newspaper Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND), Germany's Interior Minister, Thomas de Maizièr, has written a draft proposal in which he would like German cars, as well as other digital devices being sold in Germany, to grant police backdoor access. The minister is expected to present the proposal at next week's Ministry of Interior conference.

According to the RND report, the German minister would like intelligence agencies and police to gain "exclusive" access to cars, as well as digital devices such as computers, mobile devices, kitchen appliances, and smart TVs. The "back door" access would, in essence, allow the government to bypass the security protections some of these devices have. The police have been complaining that sometimes they can't install intercept equipment on some cars because their security systems are "too good."

Maizièr would also like cars and digital devices to have a "kill switch" the government can use at will to shut down certain devices, allegedly to stop cybercrime.

Original Submission


Germany's Interior Minister Wants Backdoors in Cars, Phones, and Other Computers
  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 06, @11:14AM (1 child)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday December 06, @11:14AM (#606087) Homepage Journal

    when some right chap stops all the cars on the Autobahn.

    127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 06, @11:22AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 06, @11:22AM (#606090)

    According to the RND report, the German minister would like intelligence agencies and police to gain "exclusive" access to cars

    How does he imagines the access can be made exclusive remains a mystery.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:37AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:37AM (#606092)

      He is neither the first nor the last fool (political or business) to demand the impossible, then declare the finding of a solution a mere technicality to be solved by lowly engineers.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKorP55Aqvg [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:44AM (#606093)

    VW Type 3 Squareback had a back door in the '60s.

