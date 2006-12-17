from the sure-why-not dept.
Germany's Interior Minister Wants Backdoors In Cars, Digital Devices
According to a new report from German newspaper Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND), Germany's Interior Minister, Thomas de Maizièr, has written a draft proposal in which he would like German cars, as well as other digital devices being sold in Germany, to grant police backdoor access. The minister is expected to present the proposal at next week's Ministry of Interior conference.
According to the RND report, the German minister would like intelligence agencies and police to gain "exclusive" access to cars, as well as digital devices such as computers, mobile devices, kitchen appliances, and smart TVs. The "back door" access would, in essence, allow the government to bypass the security protections some of these devices have. The police have been complaining that sometimes they can't install intercept equipment on some cars because their security systems are "too good."
Maizièr would also like cars and digital devices to have a "kill switch" the government can use at will to shut down certain devices, allegedly to stop cybercrime.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 06, @11:14AM (1 child)
when some right chap stops all the cars on the Autobahn.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 06, @11:22AM
Pay MDC $4,000 in Bitcoin or we'll drive your brand new car off this old cliff!
Hijackware.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 06, @11:22AM (1 child)
How does he imagines the access can be made exclusive remains a mystery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:37AM
He is neither the first nor the last fool (political or business) to demand the impossible, then declare the finding of a solution a mere technicality to be solved by lowly engineers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKorP55Aqvg [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:44AM
VW Type 3 Squareback had a back door in the '60s.
