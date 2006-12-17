Stories
Rooftop Wiretap Aims to Learn What Crows Gossip About at Dusk

posted by mrpg on Wednesday December 06, @12:34PM
Phoenix666 writes:

What are crows saying when their loud cawing fills a dark winter's evening? Despite the inescapable ruckus, nobody knows for sure. Birds congregate daily before and after sleep, and they make some noise, but what might be happening in those brains is a mystery.

Curious about these raucous exchanges, researchers at the University of Washington Bothell are listening in. They are placing equipment on the roof of their building—a meeting place for some of the thousands of crows that sleep in nearby campus trees—and using a sort of computerized eavesdropping to study the relationship between calls and the birds' behavior.

"With audio alone, our team is able to localize and record the birds remotely, and in dim light that makes this situation less suitable for video tracking," said Shima Abadi, an assistant professor at UW Bothell's School of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. "It's still a challenging task, but we can use the audio signals to look for patterns and learn more about what the birds may be communicating."

Crows are very intelligent creatures and among the few that can use tools. In recent years scientists have come to study them as a way to better understand human intelligence and how it evolves in nature.

  • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday December 06, @12:43PM

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 06, @12:43PM (#606111) Journal

    It's a sad time when not even the animals are free from warrantless wiretaps and eavesdropping.

