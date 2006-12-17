17/12/06/0235244 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday December 06, @03:40PM
from the or-about-2-million-eyes-have-it dept.
from the or-about-2-million-eyes-have-it dept.
It took a little more than a year for AT&T's DirecTV Now streaming video service to reach its first million.
The Dallas telecommunications provider said Tuesday that more than 1 million consumers have subscribed to its service, which offers a mix of live television channels and on-demand content over the internet to your phone, tablet or TV box like a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.
The figure marks solid progress for the upstart service, though it still lags behind Sling TV, which Comscore said in June had more than 2 million customers. DirecTV Now launched last November, while Sling TV launched in February of 2015.
Will AT&T be able to build a content pipeline that's robust enough?
DirecTV Now: Passes 1 Million Customer Mark | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @03:55PM
for some reason, though, i don't see this as a good thing. its just one more way AT&T can sell marketing to you. they watch what you watch and sell that info to the advertisers that pay for you to watch what's in between what you paid to watch.
i wish there was a way to pay for such things and to have it be ad free, but those days were short and are far gone.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Sourcery42 on Wednesday December 06, @04:12PM
I cancelled DirecTV about four years ago because it got way too expensive. Replaced it with an antenna on the roof for OTA network TV and Netflix. The whole family adapted and is just fine with the situation, except for the wife around the Holidays. She really missed those cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies they run continuously in November and December. I'd looked at Sling and Youtube TV in the past, but at the time never saw a good way to get Hallmark back without a costly cable bundle. Enter DirecTV Now - it has not one but two frickin' Hallmark channels. Candace Cameron is now on my TVs nonstop and the wife is happy. The service is still a little janky compared with Netflix, but mostly it gets the job done. I've turned on Monday night football a few times, and ABC once when it was super windy and my antenna was struggling. It's not at all worth the $35/month for my usage, but stopping the bitching about lack of Hallmark is priceless. Best thing is, there is no subscription or equipment, so if no one is using it come January I'll happily cancel it until next November.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 06, @04:13PM
This may be off-topic as it is a comment about DirectTV's TV services, but others might find it useful. DirectTV allows you to build channel collections by going through and selecting just the channels you want to have on your tv, example would be to bring in all sports channels and nothing else (not even those QVC shopping channels or the scam movie channels). When someone is channel surfing it only goes to the ones in this collection. This is great if you have a kid you don't want accessing channels outside of this group or if you have someone with dementia/Alzheimers who gets lost while trying to find something to watch. This compares to Comcast where you get stuck in no-mans land getting a message telling you to subscribe if you want a channel and to push "ok" and then surf down and repeat for 400+ channels. Comcast has no acceptable solution for this, they told me it would be less of a problem if i just subscribed to all of the channels. Really appreciate that DirectTV allows this.
Reply to This