It was about an hour and a half into a hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee when Sen. Dianne Feinstein laid into Facebook, Google and Twitter.
"I don't think you get it," she began. "You bear this responsibility. You've created these platforms, and now they are being misused. And you have to be the ones to do something about it. Or we will."
The tech giants were being grilled by Congress over Russian trolls abusing their services to meddle in last year's US election, and the California Democratic lawmaker had had it.
It was just one of very public tongue-lashings the Silicon Valley companies received over the course of three marathon congressional panels last month, held over a two-day span. The hearings were anticlimactic, in part because the three companies only sent their general counsels instead of their famous CEOs -- a point several lawmakers bemoaned during the public questioning.
Is it Google, Twitter, and Facebook who don't get it, or Senators like Dianne Feinstein who don't get it?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @05:23PM (1 child)
What about both?
The social network providers don't get that they are in part responsible for such actions being performed on their networks because their filter bubble algorithms promote them.
The senators don't get that those companies are not responsible for the individual actions performed on the social networks.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday December 06, @05:31PM
Neither.
It's political posturing, and in the case of Dems, inability to cope with a loss that really hurts.
I always say that you can only blame the ref if you didn't manage to play well enough to get a clear win.
Of course, the fact that US voters could be influenced by pretty dumb social media campaigns is a problem someone will have to deal with (cutting education funding should help, for sure), but if the influence had gone to other way, the R guys would be blaming G, FB and T for being a hive of evil libruls, instead of the Russians.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 06, @05:25PM (1 child)
If we have to control the message that reaches mainstream media, then it's a little late to try to start doing it through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google, et. al.
I thought we were a society that taught critical thinking, and relied on ourselves to separate the wheat from the chaff in the daily flood of information that passes over us. Well, not exactly - I thought that when I was like 12 years old. Of course there are people out there who shape the information and perceptions, there are huge thriving industries built up around internet reputation management, search engine optimization, etc. etc. and those industries exist because that's how our society works. When a product reaches you, it almost always has more cost built in for sales and marketing than it does for research and development, and for many things even the cost of production and distribution is dwarfed by the cost of the various forms of advertising used to bring the product to the buyers' attention.
And don't even start to think that there's even a tiny distinction between consumer products for sale and politicians up for election.
Facebook, Twitter, Google, et. al. might appear to be the communication enabler of the masses, but they are also the communication enabler of those employed to shape the message, and you can't change that as long as they are freely available to ordinary users.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 06, @05:29PM
The republicans have made some progress at outlawing critical thinking lessons in public schools
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 06, @05:27PM (2 children)
Repeal the First!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday December 06, @05:33PM
They should do them in order, instead of starting with 4th and 5th.
I, for one, can't wait for the repeal of the Third !
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @05:46PM
It is an intriguing problem, but I can see it only going as far as requiring oversight to enforce existing laws. If this makes it hard for these companies to turn a profit with their social platforms, well I won't be crying about it.
Russian meddling? Well gee, as much as I dislike it myself maybe the NSA/FBI should be on top of these activities and letting the public know! Ah, but that would be tipping their hand and they want to play 17D chess. Maybe it wasn't the Russians after all, maybe it was a bunch of US shills working hard to set up a repeal / amendment to the 1st? Or to exempt "the internet" from general 1st protections?
These problems with the net aren't going away, we should work on methods to mitigate bad information. Maybe develop some algorithms / tools to get fact checking info, opposing viewpoints, etc. Obviously this can lead to the same sort of problems with carefully tailored "the opposition says XYZ" but it would still be better than a simple bubble. Encourage critical thinking, although that goes against propaganda narratives.
I would prefer these big companies simply fail or get replaced by decentralized / individual systems. It is already happening, and hopefully soon we'll simply have tools that can aggregate multiple social streams and categorize them as the USER sees fit. Fuck FB's feed that hides 80% of shit you'd really rather see. Fuck Google search that tries so hard to customize for the user that it fails hard, or is gamed by spam sites.
If any politico wants to help change the system then they should start using one of these decentralized systems instead of Twitter / FB.
