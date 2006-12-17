from the what-people-want dept.
Linux computer vendor System76 announced this week that it will roll out a firmware update to disable Intel Management Engine on laptops sold in the past few years. Purism will also disable Intel Management Engine on computers it sells moving forward. Those two computer companies are pretty small players in the multi-billion dollar PC industry. …
... Intel's Management Engine is a hardware and software system designed to provide some remote management features. But it's come under criticism from privacy advocates, security researchers, and the free and open source software community.
That's because Intel Management Engine is basically a mystery. It's software that runs independently of a computer's operating system, which means that even if you wipe the OS, the Management Engine is still there. And there's no good way to know what it's doing.
The risks aren't just theoretical – Intel recently acknowledged a security vulnerability affecting nearly every PC that shipped with a 6th, 7th, or 8th-gen Intel Core processor. While the company is working with PC makers to roll out updates to patch that vulnerability, it wouldn't even exist if Intel hadn't bundled a feature many users don't need and won't use with its latest chips.
System76 are making a similar move:
System76 is one a handful of companies that sells computers that run Linux software out of the box. But like most PCs that have shipped with Intel's Core processors in the past few years, System76 laptops include Intel's Management Engine firmware. Intel recently confirmed a major security vulnerability affecting those chips and it's working with …
Source: https://liliputing.com/2017/12/dell-also-sells-laptops-intel-management-engine-disabled.html
Source: https://liliputing.com/2017/11/system76-will-disable-intel-management-engine-linux-laptops.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @07:02PM
System 7.6 was riddled with Bomb errors which would crash the entire OS constantly. I had the misfortune of running System 7.6 on a PowerBook and I needed to run Disk First Aid every day and Norton Disk Doctor every week to reverse corruption caused by all the crashes. I even installed a keylogger on my own laptop as a failsafe against losing unsaved work.
What kind of ignorant idiot would name a modern OS after one of the worst versions of MacOS ever made?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @07:05PM
"6th, 7th, or 8th-gen"
which really helps narrow it down...
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday December 06, @07:15PM
This is a good first step: an official acknowledgment that there is a problem.
But... disabled is not gone. And if it is disabled with "a firmware update" then that means it is really just a software adjustment, not a physical on-off switch that can't be ignored by malicious code.
What one update can disable, the next update can re-enable. And the next "update" might be attached to that phishing Spam.
Intel should provide a free replacement for every system containing its defective-by-design hardware. That would be the correct solution. So, of course, that won't happen.
Porn is subversive; hated and feared by church, state, and authoritarian busybodies everywhere. So enjoy some today!
