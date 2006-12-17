There are Christmas party season hangover cures, and then there's a bacon roll infused with five shots of espresso.

Soho restaurant The Diner is catering to Londoners who over-indulge this year with the so-called "Ba-coffee Roll". It is made of a brioche bun, boosted with two shots of espresso, bacon infused with maple syrup and coffee and - to sweeten things up - a whipped honey butter laced with coffee bean essence.

[Matthew Ford, Head of Operations] said: "The challenge has been to balance the natural bitterness in the coffee, with sweeter ingredients to create something that tastes amazing. "By using a naturally sweeter brioche dough and infusing both coffee and maple syrup with the bacon we feel like we've created something so good it's practically medicinal."

[...] The roll costs £3.95 and is available from the restaurant, on Ganton Street, via Deliveroo until December 17. There will also be a ba-coffee role[sic] giveaway at Golden Square, Soho, and Tottenham Court Road station this Friday at 8am.