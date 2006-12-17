Stories
Hangover Cure? - Caffeinated Bacon Giveaway in Central London

posted by janrinok on Wednesday December 06, @11:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the who-cares-if-it-works? dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

From https://www.standard.co.uk/goingout/restaurants/hungover-try-a-bacon-roll-infused-with-five-espresso-shots-a3709356.html

There are Christmas party season hangover cures, and then there's a bacon roll infused with five shots of espresso.

Soho restaurant The Diner is catering to Londoners who over-indulge this year with the so-called "Ba-coffee Roll". It is made of a brioche bun, boosted with two shots of espresso, bacon infused with maple syrup and coffee and - to sweeten things up - a whipped honey butter laced with coffee bean essence.

[Matthew Ford, Head of Operations] said: "The challenge has been to balance the natural bitterness in the coffee, with sweeter ingredients to create something that tastes amazing. "By using a naturally sweeter brioche dough and infusing both coffee and maple syrup with the bacon we feel like we've created something so good it's practically medicinal."

[...] The roll costs £3.95 and is available from the restaurant, on Ganton Street, via Deliveroo until December 17. There will also be a ba-coffee role[sic] giveaway at Golden Square, Soho, and Tottenham Court Road station this Friday at 8am.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:51PM (#606476)

    http://www.daytondailynews.com/business/nutella-chicken-waffles-chocolate-white-castle-releases-new-sliders/57en9mQ1J0JI0B25A7wBDO/ [daytondailynews.com]

    've never tried one but bought one for a friend once who rejected it after one bite. I smelled it though and it really isn't something people should eat, it smells way too greasy and way too sweet at the same time.

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday December 06, @11:59PM (1 child)

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Wednesday December 06, @11:59PM (#606479) Homepage
    Eat all the gherkins, sure, but that's only so that it's easier to drink all of the water. Rebuild your biome after flushing it through with all that pasteurised carbonated water that you pretend is beer.
    I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday December 07, @01:01AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 07, @01:01AM (#606503)

      Eat all the gherkins, sure, but that's only so that it's easier to drink all of the water.

      Stay away from vinegar pickles.
      Sour cabbage or gherkins pickled in brine (lactobacillus species, lactic acid rather than acetic one).

  • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday December 07, @12:09AM (1 child)

    by Mykl (1112) on Thursday December 07, @12:09AM (#606483)

    I can just see customers dropping like flies from the triple sugar, caffeine, bacon hit. At least they'll die with a smile on their face.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 07, @12:32AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday December 07, @12:32AM (#606492)

      There's been no human signs of life within a half-mile radius of the shop, since what is only referred to as "The Squirrels Incident".

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday December 07, @12:18AM (1 child)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 07, @12:18AM (#606487)

    Most chefs with hangovers will come up with dishes like this one.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 07, @12:58AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 07, @12:58AM (#606502) Journal

      But chefs have no more insight than the common man on the street.
      Just a lot more customers to get useless stories from.

      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 07, @12:36AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday December 07, @12:36AM (#606494)

    This sounds like a Fark headline, I must be drinking cuz this can't be a thing.

  • (Score: 1) by Crash on Thursday December 07, @01:11AM

    by Crash (1335) on Thursday December 07, @01:11AM (#606507)

    Sounds more like something Tim Hortons would come up with.

