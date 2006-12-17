from the who-cares-if-it-works? dept.
From https://www.standard.co.uk/goingout/restaurants/hungover-try-a-bacon-roll-infused-with-five-espresso-shots-a3709356.html
There are Christmas party season hangover cures, and then there's a bacon roll infused with five shots of espresso.
Soho restaurant The Diner is catering to Londoners who over-indulge this year with the so-called "Ba-coffee Roll". It is made of a brioche bun, boosted with two shots of espresso, bacon infused with maple syrup and coffee and - to sweeten things up - a whipped honey butter laced with coffee bean essence.
[Matthew Ford, Head of Operations] said: "The challenge has been to balance the natural bitterness in the coffee, with sweeter ingredients to create something that tastes amazing. "By using a naturally sweeter brioche dough and infusing both coffee and maple syrup with the bacon we feel like we've created something so good it's practically medicinal."
[...] The roll costs £3.95 and is available from the restaurant, on Ganton Street, via Deliveroo until December 17. There will also be a ba-coffee role[sic] giveaway at Golden Square, Soho, and Tottenham Court Road station this Friday at 8am.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 06, @11:51PM
http://www.daytondailynews.com/business/nutella-chicken-waffles-chocolate-white-castle-releases-new-sliders/57en9mQ1J0JI0B25A7wBDO/ [daytondailynews.com]
've never tried one but bought one for a friend once who rejected it after one bite. I smelled it though and it really isn't something people should eat, it smells way too greasy and way too sweet at the same time.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday December 06, @11:59PM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday December 07, @01:01AM
Stay away from vinegar pickles.
Sour cabbage or gherkins pickled in brine (lactobacillus species, lactic acid rather than acetic one).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday December 07, @12:09AM (1 child)
I can just see customers dropping like flies from the triple sugar, caffeine, bacon hit. At least they'll die with a smile on their face.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 07, @12:32AM
There's been no human signs of life within a half-mile radius of the shop, since what is only referred to as "The Squirrels Incident".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday December 07, @12:18AM (1 child)
Most chefs with hangovers will come up with dishes like this one.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 07, @12:58AM
But chefs have no more insight than the common man on the street.
Just a lot more customers to get useless stories from.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 07, @12:36AM
This sounds like a Fark headline, I must be drinking cuz this can't be a thing.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Crash on Thursday December 07, @01:11AM
Sounds more like something Tim Hortons would come up with.
Reply to This