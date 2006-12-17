from the petros-per-gallon dept.
Enter the 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro looked to the world of digital currency to circumvent U.S.-led financial sanctions, announcing on Sunday the launch of the "petro" backed by oil reserves to shore up a collapsed economy. The leftist leader offered few specifics about the currency launch or how the struggling OPEC member would pull off such a feat, but he declared to cheers that "the 21st century has arrived!"
"Venezuela will create a cryptocurrency," backed by oil, gas, gold and diamond reserves, Maduro said in his regular Sunday televised broadcast, a five-hour showcase of Christmas songs and dancing. The petro, he said, would help Venezuela "advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade."
Opposition leaders derided the announcement, which they said needed congressional approval, and some cast doubt on whether the digital currency would ever see the light of day in the midst of turmoil. The real currency, the bolivar, is in freefall, and the country is sorely lacking in basic needs like food and medicine.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 07, @05:52AM
so if they have all these resources to back a kryptokurrency, why can't they back their real money again? Oh right. greed and mismanagement. the same thing that will happen to any kryptokurrency they create.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday December 07, @06:00AM
'Petro' is a silly name, it should reference a term associated with money, especially one already in use in multiple countries.
Australia, the U.S. and others already use 'dollar', so they could make it much more recognizable by calling it the 'petrodollar'. I'm sure that would eliminate ambiguity.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mykl on Thursday December 07, @06:21AM
Bitcoin is backed by exactly nothing (which is why I was always leery of it and missed out on the gold rush). Why exactly would the petro need to be backed against real-world assets?
For that matter, why don't Venezuelans just start using BitCoin / DogeCoin / Ethereum etc as-is? No need to create your own.
Actually, now that I think about it, that removes the possibility that Maduro can corrupt it and profit personally. Never mind - carry on.
