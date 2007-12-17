Stories
Google Finally Bans Apps that Include Shady Lock Screen Ads from the Play Store

Fnord666 writes:

Ads are just a fact of life in mobile apps. You can't completely avoid them, but there are some ad implementations that are so annoying that Google has explicitly disallowed them from the Play Store. Remember Airpush? The current advertising scourge is ad-infused lock screens, which have shown up in previously safe apps like ES File Explorer, Peel, and Hotspot Shield VPN. Google has finally listened to our pleading, and lock screen ads are no longer allowed in the Play Store.

Technically, the new policy is a bit more nuanced than "no ads on the lock screen." Here's the new section on Google's developer monetization page.

Lockscreen Monetization

Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lockscreen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device.

So, an app that bills itself as a photo editor, VPN, or file explorer cannot also cram a new lock screen on your device that's infested with ads. However, an app that is actually a lock screen can still monetize with ads. Presumably, you know what you're getting when you install a lock screen app.

Source: http://www.androidpolice.com/2017/11/30/google-finally-bans-apps-include-shady-lock-screen-ads/

  • (Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Thursday December 07, @12:01PM

    by WizardFusion (498) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 07, @12:01PM (#606773) Journal

    Ads are just a fact of life in mobile apps. You can't completely avoid them

    I don't see any ads on my phone.

    I use NoRootFirewall [google.com] to block most applications from accessing the internet.
    Those that do need internet access, I use rules to block the most common ad domains.

    Not seen a advert for quite a while.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 07, @12:11PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 07, @12:11PM (#606775)

    Ads are just a fact of life in mobile apps.

    Only if you don't know what you are doing.

    Install F-Droid (https://f-droid.org/en/) which itself has lots of apps with no ads at all, then install Blokada (https://f-droid.org/packages/org.blokada.alarm/) from the F-Droid store.

    Suddenly you see almost zero ads. Blokada has blocked 54,926 ads on my phone since I installed it (it reports how much it has blocked).

    Go even further and install Firefox mobile then add Ublock Origin to Firefox mobile and you can block a whole bunch more, such as all the F'ing dick bars (https://daringfireball.net/linked/2011/03/06/dickbar) that have begun infesting so many web pages recently.

    • (Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday December 07, @12:37PM

      by Wootery (2341) on Thursday December 07, @12:37PM (#606776)

      There's another solution: stop using a million different spammy apps.

      I use very few apps. Audible, Spotify, and a few others. There's no need for a huge arsenal of apps, especially not from untrustworthy vendors. When possible, just use the web to get the job done.

