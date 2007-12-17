from the ad-vanced-protection dept.
Ads are just a fact of life in mobile apps. You can't completely avoid them, but there are some ad implementations that are so annoying that Google has explicitly disallowed them from the Play Store. Remember Airpush? The current advertising scourge is ad-infused lock screens, which have shown up in previously safe apps like ES File Explorer, Peel, and Hotspot Shield VPN. Google has finally listened to our pleading, and lock screen ads are no longer allowed in the Play Store.
Technically, the new policy is a bit more nuanced than "no ads on the lock screen." Here's the new section on Google's developer monetization page.
Lockscreen Monetization
Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lockscreen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device.
So, an app that bills itself as a photo editor, VPN, or file explorer cannot also cram a new lock screen on your device that's infested with ads. However, an app that is actually a lock screen can still monetize with ads. Presumably, you know what you're getting when you install a lock screen app.
Source: http://www.androidpolice.com/2017/11/30/google-finally-bans-apps-include-shady-lock-screen-ads/
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Thursday December 07, @12:01PM
I don't see any ads on my phone.
I use NoRootFirewall [google.com] to block most applications from accessing the internet.
Those that do need internet access, I use rules to block the most common ad domains.
Not seen a advert for quite a while.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 07, @12:11PM (1 child)
Only if you don't know what you are doing.
Install F-Droid (https://f-droid.org/en/) which itself has lots of apps with no ads at all, then install Blokada (https://f-droid.org/packages/org.blokada.alarm/) from the F-Droid store.
Suddenly you see almost zero ads. Blokada has blocked 54,926 ads on my phone since I installed it (it reports how much it has blocked).
Go even further and install Firefox mobile then add Ublock Origin to Firefox mobile and you can block a whole bunch more, such as all the F'ing dick bars (https://daringfireball.net/linked/2011/03/06/dickbar) that have begun infesting so many web pages recently.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday December 07, @12:37PM
There's another solution: stop using a million different spammy apps.
I use very few apps. Audible, Spotify, and a few others. There's no need for a huge arsenal of apps, especially not from untrustworthy vendors. When possible, just use the web to get the job done.
Reply to This
Parent