from the how'd-it-get-that-big? dept.
Farthest monster black hole found
Astronomers have discovered the most distant "supermassive" black hole known to science.
The matter-munching sinkhole is a whopping 13 billion light-years away, so far that we see it as it was a mere 690 million years after the Big Bang. But at about 800 million times the mass of our Sun, it managed to grow to a surprisingly large size such a short time after the origin of the Universe. The find is described in the journal Nature [DOI: 10.1038/nature25180] [DX].
This relic from the early Universe is busily devouring material at the centre of a galaxy - marking it out as a so-called quasar.
Also at Sky & Telescope.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Thursday December 07, @04:42PM
Sure, it's far away at the moment, but you know you're going to see your mom at Christmas. Sounds like she put on some weight since last year too.
