from the mounted-adjacent-to-the-"Easy"-button dept.
An engineering company is developing an automated system to help get spacewalking astronauts to safety. Spacewalking astronauts at the International Space Station currently wear a Simplified Aid For EVA Rescue (SAFER) jet backpack that must be manually controlled:
Getting stranded during a spacewalk is a terrifying scenario for any astronaut to imagine — but what if space station crew members could simply press a button during such an event and be immediately transported back to safety?
That's the idea behind new technology in development dubbed the "Take Me Home" button. It's a complex system of hardware and software that could be incorporated into a space suit and can automatically guide an astronaut home during an emergency in space. The concept is currently being developed with partial NASA funding at Draper, an engineering company with a long history of creating technologies for crewed spaceflight.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Friday December 08, @12:38AM (1 child)
Really, this sounds like it would be a blast to develop and test in a nice safe environment.
However, if I am ever outside a space station or vehicle wearing little more than an inflated balloon, I would want something that Just Works even if I am unconscious, there is a power failure, plus whatever other forms of poop-to-fan conditions can arise. A sturdy tether with the inside end on a big fishing reel tended by a buddy seems like a good start. Adding a strand of tubing for air to replace leaks would be reassuring too. Being thruster-propelled through a possible debris field, nope.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday December 08, @12:44AM
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @01:20AM
If a Take Me Home button results in an audio playback of John Denver, the resultant risk of PTSD must be mitigated.
Reply to This