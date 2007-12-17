Stories
"Take Me Home" Button Developed for Astronaut Spacewalks

posted by martyb on Friday December 08, @12:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the mounted-adjacent-to-the-"Easy"-button dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

An engineering company is developing an automated system to help get spacewalking astronauts to safety. Spacewalking astronauts at the International Space Station currently wear a Simplified Aid For EVA Rescue (SAFER) jet backpack that must be manually controlled:

Getting stranded during a spacewalk is a terrifying scenario for any astronaut to imagine — but what if space station crew members could simply press a button during such an event and be immediately transported back to safety?

That's the idea behind new technology in development dubbed the "Take Me Home" button. It's a complex system of hardware and software that could be incorporated into a space suit and can automatically guide an astronaut home during an emergency in space. The concept is currently being developed with partial NASA funding at Draper, an engineering company with a long history of creating technologies for crewed spaceflight.

  • (Score: 2) by leftover on Friday December 08, @12:38AM (1 child)

    by leftover (2448) on Friday December 08, @12:38AM (#607057)

    Really, this sounds like it would be a blast to develop and test in a nice safe environment.
    However, if I am ever outside a space station or vehicle wearing little more than an inflated balloon, I would want something that Just Works even if I am unconscious, there is a power failure, plus whatever other forms of poop-to-fan conditions can arise. A sturdy tether with the inside end on a big fishing reel tended by a buddy seems like a good start. Adding a strand of tubing for air to replace leaks would be reassuring too. Being thruster-propelled through a possible debris field, nope.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday December 08, @12:44AM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Friday December 08, @12:44AM (#607058) Journal

      SAFER is designed to be used as a self-rescue device if in spite of precautions such as tethers, safety grips, and the robot arm an EVA crewmember gets separated and no vehicles can provide rescue capability. SAFER is worn by every ISS crewmember using an Extravehicular Mobility Unit.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @01:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @01:20AM (#607062)

    If a Take Me Home button results in an audio playback of John Denver, the resultant risk of PTSD must be mitigated.

