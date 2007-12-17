from the so-it-was-not-a-rogue-engineer dept.
"A Volkswagen compliance executive who pleaded guilty in the US for his role in the company's $US30 billion ($40 billion) emissions cheating scandal has been sentenced to seven years in prison."
Ars Technica reports:
On Wednesday, a US District judge in Detroit sentenced Oliver Schmidt, a former Volkswagen executive, to seven years in prison for his role in the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal of 2015. Schmidt was also ordered to pay a criminal penalty of $400,000, according to a US Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. The prison term and the fine together represent the maximum sentence that Schmidt could have received under the plea deal he signed in August.
Schmidt, a German citizen who lived in Detroit as an emissions compliance executive for VW, was arrested in Miami on vacation last January. In August, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to making a false statement under the Clean Air Act. Schmidt’s plea deal stated that the former executive could face up to seven years in prison and between $40,000 and $400,000 in fines.
Last week, Schmidt’s attorneys made a last-minute bid requesting a lighter sentence for Schmidt: 40 months of supervised release and a $100,000 fine. Schmidt also wrote a letter to the judge, which surfaced over the weekend, in which the executive said he felt “misused” by his own company and claimed that higher-ranked VW executives coached him on a script to help him lie to a California Air Resources Board (CARB) official.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 07, @06:14PM
I was involved in a spin-off from our company that one day came to a point where the spin-off executives were starting to coach me on how to present messages to the investors, my response to them was "so: you want me to lie in response to a direct question?" Their response was that I just don't talk to the investors anymore, which was just fine with me.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday December 07, @07:01PM (1 child)
An actual step of progress. 7 years in prison, even in the white collar minimum security resort he will be going to, is progress. I would've like to have seen him in genpop in one of the more medium to high security prisons, but it's a start.
We know it wasn't just one executive, and we know this isn't as high as it went either. I'll start getting my hopes up again when I see major executives being jailed as often as black men murdered on the streets by cops.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Thursday December 07, @07:12PM
Seven years is progress but it is not long enough for the crime of poisoning the air with diesel fumes.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
