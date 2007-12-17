from the Search!-Contract!-Dispute! dept.
Oath and Mozilla are in a legal battle over a Yahoo search deal
Yahoo's new owner Oath — which, in turn, is owned by telecom giant Verizon — is now in a legal battle with browser company Mozilla over a search deal that was struck by former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.
Last week, Yahoo Holdings and Oath filed a complaint against Mozilla, alleging that it improperly terminated an agreement between Mozilla and Yahoo. Now, Mozilla just filed a cross-complaint, claiming breach of contract.
Mozilla announced that it was going back to Google, which had been its longtime search provider, in mid-November in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Google had remained its partner in other countries and Mozilla also has deals with Yandex in Russia and Baidu in China. At the time, it also announced a new browser, Firefox Quantum.
Mozilla's counter-claim says that Yahoo!/Oath missed payments.
Previously: Firefox Deal With Yahoo not Secured. Mozilla Could Lose Their Main Sponsor
Mozilla Could Walk Away from a New Yahoo Owner and Still Get $1 Billion
Verizon to Buy (Parts of) Yahoo! For $4.83 Billion
Verizon to House Yahoo! and AOL Under "Oath" Brand
As the search deal between Yahoo and Firefox is not standing on the winning side seen in profit numbers as it seems lately, a possible Yahoo buyer could have less interest in sponsoring Firefox as it is a very expensive contract.
If there would be a chance for a possible buyer to cancel the contract, Mozilla suddenly would be without main sponsor.
Under terms of a contract that has been seen by Recode, whoever acquires Yahoo might have to pay Mozilla annual payments of $375 million through 2019 if it does not think the buyer is one it wants to work with and walks away.
That's according to a clause in the Silicon Valley giant's official agreement with the browser maker that CEO Marissa Mayer struck in late 2014 to become the default search engine on the well-known Firefox browser in the U.S.
Mozilla switched to Yahoo from Google after Mayer offered a much more lucrative deal that included what potential buyers of Yahoo say is an unprecedented term to protect Mozilla in a change-of-control scenario.
Yahoo! has finally found a billions-slinging buyer for its "assets":
Verizon Communications Inc said Monday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core internet properties for $4.83 billion in cash to expand its digital advertising and media business, in a deal that ends a lengthy sale process for the fading Web pioneer. The purchase of Yahoo's operations will boost Verizon's AOL internet business, which it bought last year for $4.4 billion, and give it access to Yahoo's ad technology tools, BrightRoll and Flurry, and assets such as search, mail and messenger.
The deal, expected to close in early 2017, marks the end of Yahoo as an operating company, leaving it with a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent interest in Yahoo Japan Corp. "The sale of our operating business, which effectively separates our Asian asset equity stakes, is an important step in our plan to unlock shareholder value for Yahoo," Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said in a statement on Monday.
Did you know that Verizon owns TechCrunch?
Microsoft executives recalled a previous buyout attempt and breathed a sigh of relief:
In February 2008 Microsoft Corporation made an unsolicited bid to acquire Yahoo for US$44.6 billion. Yahoo formally rejected the bid, claiming that it "substantially undervalues" the company and was not in the interest of its shareholders. Three years later Yahoo had a market capitalization of US$22.24 billion.
martyb: Registered on 1995-01-18, yahoo.com has been around for a long time. Many services were made available on their site such as e-mail, groups, finance. What, if any, of their services have you used? Do you still use them? What are your plans in light of the buyout?
Verizon. Yahoo! AOL. Oath:
Tim Armstrong, the head of Verizon's AOL division, announced Oath in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon: "Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017."
The brand will apply to the digital media division of Verizon after it buys Yahoo's internet assets for $4.48 billion, a deal that is expected to close by the end of June. But do not count the legacy brands out just yet: Yahoo, AOL and The Huffington Post will continue to exist and operate with their own names — under the Oath umbrella.
[...] Many greeted the announcement with bewilderment, with some suggesting that Oath sounded like the name of a heavy metal band.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday December 08, @02:22AM
What the hell is AOL and Yahoo?
AOL used to be what you called those disks you got in the mail by the thousands and I heard an old person mention yahoo once, but they're extinct now, aren't they?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
