Popular cryptocurrency mining pool NiceHash has been taken offline while it's operators investigate a security breach that has resulted in the contents of their Bitcoin wallet being stolen.

Statement here: https://www.nicehash.com/

CNBC's report on the theft details users of the service conducting their own investigation, uncovering a bitcoin wallet implicated in the theft containing 4736.42 BTC, or $67million in real money.

Story here: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/12/07/bitcoin-stolen-in-hack-on-nicehash-cryptocurrency-mining-marketplace.html

With Nicehash's mining pool services offline and user's trust in the service evaporated, cryptocurrency miners flocking to other auto-switching pools are causing major disruption as servers fail to keep up with the sudden influx of demand. At the time of submission, yours truly has been unable to make contact with ahashpool, zpool, miningpoolhub and hashrefinery, receiving CloudFlare's 522 error indicating that the target server is overloaded.

Additional coverage on Engadget.