Popular cryptocurrency mining pool NiceHash has been taken offline while it's operators investigate a security breach that has resulted in the contents of their Bitcoin wallet being stolen.
Statement here: https://www.nicehash.com/
CNBC's report on the theft details users of the service conducting their own investigation, uncovering a bitcoin wallet implicated in the theft containing 4736.42 BTC, or $67million in real money.
Story here: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/12/07/bitcoin-stolen-in-hack-on-nicehash-cryptocurrency-mining-marketplace.html
With Nicehash's mining pool services offline and user's trust in the service evaporated, cryptocurrency miners flocking to other auto-switching pools are causing major disruption as servers fail to keep up with the sudden influx of demand. At the time of submission, yours truly has been unable to make contact with ahashpool, zpool, miningpoolhub and hashrefinery, receiving CloudFlare's 522 error indicating that the target server is overloaded.
Additional coverage on Engadget.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @07:12AM
I'm looking forward to all the suckers trying to cash out when the bottom of this falls. All the servers will be overloaded while the price continues to drop. Hahaha.
Unregulated fiat "currency." Truly the best of both worlds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @07:15AM
...according to coinmill.com [coinmill.com].
