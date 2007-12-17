from the invest-in-sunblock dept.
A new study in Nature [Ed-Abstract only for non-subscribers, but see below.] predicts that climate warming will be 15% greater than previous high estimates have predicted. This new study suggests that humans need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more than previously expected and more than the Paris Agreement calls for. This study was based on analyzing the earth's "energy budget" (absorption and re-emission of radiation) and inputting that into a number of different climate models.
Also covered in more detail in Phys.org and in the Guardian.
The researchers focused on comparing model projections and observations of the spatial and seasonal patterns of how energy flows from Earth to space. Interestingly, the models that best simulate the recent past of these energy exchanges between the planet and its surroundings tend to project greater-than-average warming in the future.
"Our results suggest that it doesn't make sense to dismiss the most-severe global warming projections based on the fact that climate models are imperfect in their simulation of the current climate," Brown said. "On the contrary, if anything, we are showing that model shortcomings can be used to dismiss the least-severe projections."
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday December 08, @08:16AM (2 children)
However, my gas emissions will continue because I like my beer and Mexican food.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @08:36AM
I know you try to be funny, but your gas emissions do not contribute because you are already part of the biosphere. The problems are not emissions of greenhouse gases. The problem is we are increasing amount of carbon in the atmosphere by digging up previously sequestered carbon and burning it.
So yes, this means if you burn down forests or whatever, this doesn't really causes global warming. But digging up 6,000,000,0000 tons of coal every year, yeah, that has an impact. Burning 100,000,000 barrels of oil every *day* has an impact. And these numbers are 2x what we did in the world just 25 years ago. So with all the talk about reducing carbon, all we've done is increase it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @08:37AM
Carbon sequester, your ass! No, seriously! Put on a few pounds and sequester some carbo in your ass. Save the world.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday December 08, @08:21AM
Their models were almost certainly *informed* by the recent past, in which case, the ability to identify one of their training images is hardly a surprise. Just flick the switch to "petril"...
