Popular Android Virtual Keyboard App Leaks 31 Million Users' Personal Data

posted by janrinok on Friday December 08, @09:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the all-your-data-are-belong-to-us dept.
Security

RS3 writes:

Although I have two Android phones, I occasionally get flack because I don't use them as phones, nor for email, nor anything I prefer to keep private, and here's a great example of why:

Personal data belonging to over 31 million customers of a popular virtual keyboard app has leaked online, after the app's developer failed to secure the database's server.

The server is owned by Eitan Fitusi, co-founder of AI.type, a customizable and personalizable on-screen keyboard, which boasts more than 40 million users across the world.

But the server wasn't protected with a password, allowing anyone to access the company's database of user records, totaling more than 577 gigabytes of sensitive data.

The database appears to only contain records on the app's Android users.

Additional coverage on ZDNet and RT

