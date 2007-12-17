from the all-your-data-are-belong-to-us dept.
Although I have two Android phones, I occasionally get flack because I don't use them as phones, nor for email, nor anything I prefer to keep private, and here's a great example of why:
Personal data belonging to over 31 million customers of a popular virtual keyboard app has leaked online, after the app's developer failed to secure the database's server.
The server is owned by Eitan Fitusi, co-founder of AI.type, a customizable and personalizable on-screen keyboard, which boasts more than 40 million users across the world.
But the server wasn't protected with a password, allowing anyone to access the company's database of user records, totaling more than 577 gigabytes of sensitive data.
The database appears to only contain records on the app's Android users.
