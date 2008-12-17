Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

Mastermind Behind Sophisticated, Massive Botnet Outs Himself

posted by martyb on Friday December 08, @02:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the price-of-freedom-is-eternal-vigilence dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

The mastermind behind some of the world's biggest and longest-running botnets has been jailed and his vast criminal infrastructure taken down, in part because of a careless operational security blunder that allowed authorities to identify his anonymous online persona.

Officials from the Republic of Belarus reported Monday they detained a participant in the sprawling Andromeda botnet network, which was made up of 464 separate botnets that spread more than 80 distinct malware families since 2011. On Tuesday, researchers with security firm Recorded Future published a blog post that said the participant was a 33-year-old Belarusian named Sergey Jarets.

To most people, Jarets was known only as "Ar3s," the moniker assigned to a highly respected elder in the criminal underground. In online discussions, Ar3s demonstrated expertise in malware development and the reverse-engineering of software. He also acted as a reputable guarantor of deals that were hashed out online. As it turned out, the ICQ number of the figure he used as one of his primary contact methods was registered in several whitehat discussion forums to one Sergey Jaretz.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/12/mastermind-behind-massive-botnet-tracked-down-by-sloppy-opsec/

Original Submission


«  Comcast Releases New 1.5 Gbps (Capable) Wireless Modem
Mastermind Behind Sophisticated, Massive Botnet Outs Himself | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday December 08, @02:23PM

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 08, @02:23PM (#607189) Journal

    As it turned out, the ICQ number of the figure he used as one of his primary contact methods was registered in several whitehat discussion forums to one Sergey Jaretz.

    ICQ. Now there is a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

    Oh, and he's a dumb ass.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @02:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 08, @02:34PM (#607191)

    How come I'm not surprised? I guess he missed a payment to Lukashenko or some shit...

(1)